Penn State RB coach Ja’Juan Seider sizes up his position group

Noah Cain (21) returned from injury in the Cotton Bowl to set the Penn State record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman. Ron Jenkins | AP file photo

A little bit of normalcy during unprecedented times — nothing is changing about Penn State’s running back rotation.

Even with the departure of Ricky Slade into the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions are fully intending to play next season — whenever that might be — by using a mix of Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

“I view all three of those guys, in my mind, as starters right now,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said Tuesday in a video call with reporters.

And if that sounds familiar, well, it’s pretty much verbatim what Seider and Lions coach James Franklin said all throughout the 2019 season. Penn State went from NFL-bound workhorses Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to using that trio plus Slade to split the carries last fall.

Slade, a former five-star recruit, looked to be the heir apparent and opened the season as the starter for the first two games. But he wasn’t able to take the reins like his predecessors, and Brown moved to the front of the line in Week 3 against Pitt.

Brown led the Lions in rushing, but Cain made his case midway through the campaign before a nagging injury kept him off the field for a large chunk of the season. Despite missing multiple games, he still set the Penn State record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman with eight.

Ford, also a true freshman in 2019, may have the highest ceiling out of all of them as one of the nation’s highest-rated players in his recruiting class. The Lions also added a pair of four-star recruits in their last class, with Caziah Holmes already enrolled and Keyvone Lee arriving when practice eventually resumes.

And it’s once again up to Seider, going into his third season with the program, to manage them.

“They’ve all got the mentality that we’ve got to do better than we did last year,” Seider said. “So how do we get better? We talked about pushing each other physically and mentally. Learn how to prepare different. A target on your back because last year you were supposed to be the weak link.

“Now everybody is gonna look at you as one of the better groups in the country. So what are you going to do to get better?”

Brown already began to take the initiative down the stretch last season with Cain ailing, rushing for nearly 600 yards and nine touchdowns in the final five games, culminating with a Penn State bowl game record with 202 yards in a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

Heading into his junior season, the Meadville native looks to have made the jump from high school track star — a PIAA record-breaking sprinter — to legitimate NFL prospect.

“The last four or five games, and I know I’m biased, I thought Journey Brown was playing as good as any running back in the country,” Seider said. “He’s got freakish athletic ability and strength that he’s finally starting to tap into.

“I think the thing that I was so impressed with in the bowl game is trying to finally get him to play as fast as he is. I thought he finally got his track speed to football. The way he separated on (a 56-yard touchdown run vs. the Tigers), that’s what I’ve been trying to bring out of him in the last couple years.”

Cain may not be the home run threat that Brown is, though he showed plenty of burst on his game-winning score against Pitt last September.

His knack for hammering out extra yards was mostly on display in a tough win at Iowa in which he again scored the winning touchdown and ran out the clock late in the fourth.

“He never lacks confidence. It was him just getting healthy, being back to the guy that we we saw early in the year,” Seider said. “You get those nicks and, muscles, sometimes they take a long time to heal.

“It just took a process, especially with a kid who is as powerful as he is and runs the way he does. It just took the time to get healed and I think getting him back in the bowl game got his confidence back.”

Seider also cautioned not to count out Ford and said the gap between him and the others is not wide.

Cain had the benefit last year of enrolling early and going through winter workouts, which Ford went through this year before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down just before the start of spring ball.

“This winter conditioning was huge (for Ford). It’s the first time he had one,” Seider said. “Noah came in and had a winter conditioning. Journey had multiple. I think he’s getting stronger, being able to take on the blitz, just all the little stuff that you like to see out of a young player.”

PSU plans virtual tailgate

Saturday was supposed to be the annual Blue-White Game, but the scrimmage was canceled more than a month ago along with the rest of Penn State’s sports calendar for the academic year.

Instead, the school is launching the “Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative,” for 11 a.m. Saturday, encouraging fans to host tailgates online through video calls.

The school will also have Penn State coaches, former players and the Nittany Lion mascot join in on some calls for those who register their tailgates online. Gameday videos will also be provided by the school, which will stream Penn State’s 2016 upset of Ohio State as part of the program.