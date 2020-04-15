H.S. Football: Big 33, East-West games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

April 14, 2020 John Erzar Sports
The Big 33 Game was canceled by organizers on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The game is run by the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association and was scheduled for Monday, May 25, at Central Dauphin High School. The games pits the top seniors from Pennsylvania against the top seniors from Maryland.

The UNICO Football Game played annually between the top seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference was canceled last week as were the George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic basketball games.

Tunkhannock kicker Jaxon Montross was the only WVC player scheduled to participate in the Big 33 Game. He was the first WVC player chosen since Wyoming Valley West tight end LJ Wesneski in 2016.

The PSFCA said via email on April 2 a final decision was going to be made by Wednesday.

Garry Cathell, Executive Director of PSFCA-Big 33, released the following statement Tuesday:

“Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the Coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games. Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans.”

The PSFCA planned on two games the Memorial Day Weekend at Central Dauphin. The other was the PSFCA East-West Game the day before the Big 33 contest. Three WVC players were selected to play on the East team — Wilkes-Barre Area receiver/defensive back Rafael McCoy, Crestwood tight end/defensive back Brandon Niemenski and Wyoming Area lineman Sammy Solomon.

Abington Heights defensive end Mike Malone was also scheduled to play for the East. Western Wayne head coach Randy Wolff was an assistant on the East staff.

All four WVC players will continue their football careers in college. Montross will kick at Shippensburg. Niemenski will play at UConn, Solomon at UMass and McCoy at Old Dominion.