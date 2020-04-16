April 17, 1978: Pitching duel highlighted WVC baseball openers

April 16, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Pittston Area’s Joe Cerese slides into second safely as Bishop O’Reilly’s Pete Carros tries to secure the baseball in a 1978 season-opening game. Both pitchers threw one-hitters. Times Leader file photo

Pittston Area’s Joe Cerese slides into second safely as Bishop O’Reilly’s Pete Carros tries to secure the baseball in a 1978 season-opening game. Both pitchers threw one-hitters.

Times Leader file photo

Two pitchers threw one-hitters, but only one was able to secure the win when the Wyoming Valley Conference baseball season openers were played in 1978.

Bishop O’Reilly’s Jim Mahon and Pittston Area’s Harry Ardoline locked up in the pitching duel won by the Queensmen 1-0. Each threw a one-hitter, with Ardoline striking out eight.

Mahon knocked in the game’s only run with a single in the third inning, scoring Tom Clark, who reached on an error.

Joe Cerese had Pittston Area’s only hit, a single up the middle in the third inning.

The WVC baseball season often started in mid-April in the 1970s. Had the WVC not been canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference would have been halfway through its schedule.

Other highlights from opening day were:

• Coughlin defeated Bishop Hoban 5-4 as Matt Perkowski hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

• Nanticoke Area’s Steve Bedosky had to work out of a couple jams but held on for a shutout as the Trojans defeated Wyoming Area 10-0.

• Gary Keefe’s bases-loaded double in the first inning scored three runs as Lake-Lehman defeated West Side Tech 10-2.

1951

Jenkins Township defeated Hughestown 3-2 in the East Anthracite High School Baseball League.

Joe Rucco struck out 14 for Hughestown.

1969

Northwest High School won the Regional Physical Fitness Meet at the US Marine Reserve Training Center in Wyoming.

The Rangers scored 2,426 out of a possible 2,500 points. The team members were Dave Martini, Gary Martini, Barry Rittenhouse, Robert McDaniels, George Edwards and Barry Schuckers. Ed Gayewski was the coach.

Northwest went on to participate in the Tri-State Meet at the Spectrum in Philadelphia on April 30. The Rangers finished second with 2,248 points. Mastbaum High School, of Philadelphia, won the event with 2,383 points.

The second-place finish, though, was good enough to send Northwest to the National Physical Fitness Meet in in Washington D.C. in June.

1979

Lake-Lehman scored 20 runs in the last two innings to rally past West Side Tech 27-13 in WVC softball.

Mary Sue Rish had five hits for Lake-Lehman.

Tech led 11-7 after two innings.

1986

For the third consecutive day, rain washed out the local sports schedule. A total of 19 WVC sporting events were postponed.

1999

Wyoming Valley West edged Abington Heights 4-3 in WVC girls soccer.

Valley West’s Renee Williams and Abington Heights’ Amber Jacobs each scored three goals.

Jacobs was also a standout in basketball and went on to star for four seasons at Boston College. She play in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks.