Prociak, Curley started for championship basketball teams

April 18, 2020 Times Leader Sports
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Holy Redeemer’s Matt Prociak (44) looks to pass out of the lane against Hanover Area in WVC Division 2 boys basketball action ealier this year in Wilkes-Barre. Times Leader file photo

Holy Redeemer’s Matt Prociak (44) looks to pass out of the lane against Hanover Area in WVC Division 2 boys basketball action ealier this year in Wilkes-Barre.

Times Leader file photo

Greater Pittston athletes contributed to another successful winter sports season at Holy Redeemer High School.

Matt Prociak and Aubrey Curley both started for championship basketball teams as sophomores.

Prociak started at forward for the boys team that won the District 2 Class 3A championship.

Curley took over a starting guard spot for the girls team that went unbeaten in the division while winning the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title.

Both teams won a first-round state tournament game before having their seasons ended in the second round.

Prociak was one of three players to average scoring in double figures on a balanced boys team that went 12-2 in the division and 20-7 overall. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor, including 47.1 percent on 3-pointers, and 76.7 percent from the line. Prociak averaged 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocked shots.

Curley was the team leader in 3-pointers made and wound up fourth on the team in scoring. She made three 3-pointers in the district semifinal win over higher-seeded Riverside when the Royals (14-0 in the division and 21-7 overall) earned their state tournament berth.

Paige Kroptovich also saw playing time on the team as a freshman.

Holy Redeemer teams combined to go 44-6 in WVC competition during the winter season.

The girls swimming team was 10-1 for second place out of 12 teams and the boys was 8-3. Both finished fourth in District 2 Class 2A in fields of more than a dozen teams.

Julia Bucknavage, Hannah Kern and Olivia Lewis were part of the girls team.

Bucknavage finished in the top four in the district in four events. She was fourth in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 freestyle and swam legs on the second-place 200 medley relay and third-place 200 freestyle relay.

Kern was a member of fifth-place 400 freestyle relay team and just missed scoring points for the team individually with a 13th-place finish in the 200 freestyle. The top 12 in each event scored points at the district meet.

Chris Schell was one of the leaders of the boys team.

Schell finished second in the 200 freestyle and first in the 100 freestyle at districts along with being part of a second-place 200 medley relay team and fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team.