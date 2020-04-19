Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? ‘The Great One’ rooting for him

West Hazleton’s George Platukis and Hanover’s John Mellus were the first in 1938. Lake-Lehman’s Connor McGovern was the last in 2019. In between, there have been many Wyoming Valley football standouts who were selected in the NFL Draft.

Putting together a comprehensive list of all local NFL draft picks is difficult.

Here’s how the list was comprised with some disclaimers.

• High school listings from pro-football-reference.com were used for the most part. However, there were some errors and omissions, and corrections were made if known.

• Not all players have their high schools listed, so there is a chance a few slipped through the cracks.

• The numbers in parentheses are where the players were selected overall.

• The list does not included undrafted local players who either played in the NFL or were in NFL camps.

BERWICK

Bo Orlando was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the sixth round (157) in 1989 out of West Virginia and became the team’s starting free safety in his second season.

Orlando played five years with the Oilers, a year with San Diego, two years with Cincinnati and his final season in 1998 with Pittsburgh. He finished with 10 career interceptions.

COUGHLIN

Offensive linemen Ron Solt and Bruce Kozerski were both selected in 1984, but at opposite ends of the draft.

Solt was a first-round pick (18) by the Indianapolis Colts out of Maryland. Kozerski, who played at Holy Cross, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the ninth round (231). Both turned in long NFL careers.

Solt earned Pro Bowl honors in 1987 and then was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988. He played with the Eagles through the 1991 season before playing a final season with the Colts. He started 112 of 116 games in which he played.

Kozerski was a mainstay on the Bengals line in his 12-year career, mainly starting at center. He was the Bengals starting center in Super Bowl XXII.

CRESTWOOD

Guard Martin Bibla played at Miami and was selected in the fourth round (116) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2002. He played three seasons with the Falcons.

DURYEA

John Rogalla was one of three players ever drafted from the University of Scranton. The fullback was chosen in the 17th round (160) in 1940 by the New York Giants.

Rogalla, though, didn’t play in the NFL until 1945 when he appeared in eight games with the Philadelphia Eagles.

GAR

Bob Williams, a quarterback out of Notre Dame, was the first Grenadiers alum selected. He was picked in the 28th round (332) by the Chicago Bears in 1959 but elected to enroll in medical school,

Greg Skrepenak played tackle at Michigan. He was chosen in the second round (32) by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1992. After missing the 1993 season due to an injury, Skrepenak played two more years with the Raiders followed by two years with the Carolina Panthers.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Mark Glowinski, a West Virginia guard, in the fourth round (134) in 2015. He played three years at Seattle before moving to the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 16 games at right guard this past season.

MEYERS

Receiver Raghib “Rocket” Ismail was expected to the the first overall pick in 1991 after an outstanding career at Notre Dame, but he signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL on the eve of the draft. The Los Angeles Raiders selected him in the fourth round (100) in order to obtain his NFL rights.

After two years in the CFL, he played three years with the Raiders, followed by three years each with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He finished with 363 receptions for 5,295 yards and 28 TDs.

Qadry “Missile” Ismail played receiver at Syracuse and was chosen in the second round (52) by the Minnesota Vikings in 1993. After four solid seasons, his career hit a low point. He didn’t have a reception in either 1997 with the Miami Dolphins or 1998 with the New Orleans Saints.

Qadry revived his career with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2001 and was a starter on the Super Bowl XXXV champion team. He finished his career in 2002 with the Indianapolis Colts. His career numbers were 353 catches for 5,137 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Guard Phil Ostrowski was selected in the fifth round (151) out of Penn State by the San Francisco 49ers in 1998. He played in 28 games in his two-year career.

HANOVER

Tom Woodeshick is only one of two Wyoming Valley products to be drafted by two different leagues before the merger of the NFL and AFL. The West Virginia running back was picked in the eighth round (102) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1963. He was also picked by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round (28) in the AFL draft.

Woodshick played nine years with the Eagles, making the Pro Bowl in 1968, and finished up his career in 1972 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had 3,577 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing in his career. He also caught 126 passes for six TDs.

John Mellus, a tackle from Villanova, was picked in the ninth round (78) by the New York Giants in 1938. He played on the NFL championship team as a rookie. He was a two-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro selection in his four seasons with the Giants. He played a year with the San Francisco 49ers and three more with the Baltimore Colts.

HANOVER AREA

Defensive tackle Ray Yakavonis played at Division II East Stroudsburg and was picked in the sixth round (148) by the Minnesota Vikings in 1980. He played two seasons with the Vikings and split his final season with the Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

Robert Barr was a tackle who played at Rutgers. The Seattle Seahawks selected him in the third round (77) in 1996, but he never played in the NFL regular season.

HAZLETON

Fullback George Kracum played at Pittsburgh and was chosen in the eighth round (63) in 1941 by the Chicago Cardinals. He played with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1941 and rushed for three touchdowns in his only NFL season.

Offensive lineman Jack Durishan played at Pittsburgh and was selected in the 29th round (277) in 1943 by the Philadelphia/Pittsburgh team, a merger during World War II. He played six games with the New York Yankees in 1947.

Running back George Cheverko and guard Joe Yackanich were teammates at Fordham and were picked by the Cleveland Rams in 1944. Cheverko was selected in the seventh round (64), but never played for the Rams. His first NFL game came in 1947 with the New York Giants. He played in 1949 with the Giants and Washington Redskins. Yackanich was drafted in the 20th round (207). He played from 1946-48 with the Giants.

Guard Matt Katrishen played at Alabama and Southern Mississippi. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 10th round (78) in 1948 and spent two seasons with the team.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern was chosen in the third round (90) by the Dallas Cowboys in last year’s draft. He spent the season on injured reserve.

LARKSVILLE

Joe Siegal was a two-way end from Columbia. The Brooklyn Dodgers picked him in the 17th round (155) in 1939. Siegal played from 1939-43 with the Chicago Bears, winning three NFL championships and being named a Pro Bowl selection three times.

Leo Skladany played end at Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia Eagles took him in the 17th round (171) in 1949. He played three games with the Eagles in 1949 and four more with the New York Giants in 1950.

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP

Bill Lopasky, who was a guard for West Virginia, was selected in the 13th round (150) in the 1959 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played 10 games with the 49ers in 1961.

NANTICOKE AREA

Harry Hamilton, a safety out of Penn State, was the seventh-round pick (176) by the New York Jets in 1984. He played four seasons with the Jets and four more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 23 interceptions.

NEWPORT

Joe Tereshinski, a two-way end at Georgia, was taken in the 13th round (119) in 1946 by the Washington Redskins. He played eight years with the Redskins.

PITTSTON

Charley Trippi was the only Wyoming Valley product to be selected first overall when the Chicago Cardinals picked him to start the 1945 draft. He is also the only local enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Trippi played at Georgia, where he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1946. He played nine seasons with the Cardinals as a quarterback, running back, defensive back and punter.

PITTSTON AREA

Jimmy Cefalo switched from running back to wide receiver at Penn State. He was picked in the third round (81) by the Miami Dolphins in 1978 and played seven seasons. He caught a 76-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl XVII.

Cefalo finished with 93 career catches for 1,739 yards and 13 touchdowns.

PLYMOUTH

Joe Katchik played defensive tackle for Notre Dame and was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 10th round (118) in the 1954 draft. His pro career consisted of two games with the New York Titans of the AFL in 1960. Kathick also played at Wyoming Seminary.

SWOYERSVILLE

The Michaels brothers were part of an impressive group.

Lou Michaels, who played at Kentucky, was the second-highest pick of any local player. The Los Angeles Rams took the defensive end/kicker fourth overall in 1958. Only Pittston High’s Charley Trippi was drafted higher.

Michaels played three years each with the Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers before playing seven seasons with the Baltimore Colts and then ending his career in 1971 with the Green Bay Packers. He was a two-time Pro Bowl pick and a member of the 1968 NFL champion Colts, who lost to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III.

Walt Michaels played at Washington & Lee. The linebacker was chosen in the seventh round (86) by the Cleveland Browns in 1951. Michaels played with Green Bay as a rookie and then played from 1952-1961 with the Browns, winning two NFL titles and earning Pro Bowl honors five times. He played his last season in 1962 with the New York Jets. He went on to be the head coach of the Jets and the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

Chuck Sieminski was a defensive tackle at Penn State and was one of two locals to be drafted by the NFL and AFL. The San Francisco 49ers picked him in the fourth round (46) and the Boston Patriots took him in the 14th round (110). He played three years with the 49ers and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1966 expansion draft. He played two seasons with the Falcons and one more with the Detroit Lions.

John Paluck, a defensive end at Pitt, was selected in the second round (24) by the Washington Redskins in 1956. He played seven years with the Redskins was named to the Pro Bowl in 1964.

TUNKHANNOCK

Miami center Mike Hudock was picked in the 11th round (128) in 1956 by the Green Bay Packers. However, his pro career didn’t start until 1960 and was exclusively in the AFL.

Hudock played with the New York Titans/Jets from 1960-65 and was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the 1966 expansion draft. He played his final season in 1967 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

WEST HAZLETON

George Platukis, a two-way end from Duquesne, was a sixth-round pick (44) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1938. He played four years with Pittsburgh, who became the Steelers in 1940, and a fifth season with the Cleveland Rams.

Jerry Planutis was a halfback at Michigan State and chosen in the 12th round (141) by the Washington Redskins in 1956. He played three games with the Redskins.

WEST WYOMING

Defensive back Warren Lahr played at Case Western Reserve. He was picked in the 32nd round (294) in the 1947 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers but never played for the team. Instead, he played 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, won one AAFC and three NFL titles and was a Pro Bowl player in 1953.

Lahr’s five interception returns for touchdowns are the most in Browns history. His 44 career interceptions are the second most.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Mark Duda was the fourth-round pick (96) of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1983. The Maryland defensive tackle played five years with the Cardinals.

Bob Ontko, a Penn State linebacker, was selected in the ninth round (247) by the Indianapolis Colts in 1987. He played three games with the Colts.