Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? ‘The Great One’ rooting for him

April 21, 2020
The season never got to conclude as normal. But for Wyoming Valley Conference swimmers, there was still plenty to recognize from the 2019-20 campaign.
WVC coaches released their boys and girls all-star teams on Tuesday, naming Hazleton Area’s Michele Yakubowksi and Dallas’ Romayne Mosier coaches of the year for Class 3A and Class 2A, respectively.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PIAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell were postponed midway through the event in March before much of the WVC contingent got to compete for state medals.
They never got that opportunity as Gov. Tom Wolf ultimately closed schools for the rest of the academic year, forcing the PIAA to cancel the swimming and basketball state championships that were still in limbo.
Despite that premature end, Tuesday presented another opportunity to honor the area’s top swimmers and divers.
First-team designations were awarded to the No. 1 time for relays and the top two in individual events, while honorable mention was given to No. 2 relay times and third place in individual events using district results.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
First team: Holy Redeemer’s Emily Mahler, Greta Walting, Julia Bucknavage, Cate Blaum (1:48.85)
Honorable mention: Dallas’ Emma Thomas, Sydney Bittner, Gabby Krochta, Gina Kerrick (1:54.24)
200 freestyle
First team: Melissa Leonard, Dallas (district record of 1:54.10); Sydney Lloyd, Berwick (1:55.97)
Honorable mention: Emily Mahler, Holy Redeemer (1:59.19)
200 IM
First team: Mia Doll, Berwick (2:13.22); Saskia Papsova, Wyoming Seminary (2:14.10)
Honorable mention: Aviah Dahlgren, Wyoming Seminary (2:15.19)
50 FREESTYLE
First team: Greta Walting, Holy Redeemer (24.29); Camryn Rogers, Tunkhannock (24.46)
Honorable mention: Gabby Spaciano, Dallas (25.44)
DIVING (11 DIVES)
First team: Mia Reinert, Dallas (374.15); Ana Jerome, Tunkhannock (341.65)
Honorable mention: Rachael Chamberlain, Dallas (258.10)
100 BUTTERFLY
First team: Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary (56.64); Kylee Kolbicka, Wyoming Seminary (58.31)
Honorable mention: Sydney Lloyd, Berwick (58.78)
100 FREESTYLE
First team: Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary (52.33); Kylee Kolbicka, Wyoming Seminary (53.29)
Honorable mention: Julia Bucknavage, Holy Redeemer (53.96)
500 FREESTYLE
First team: Melissa Leonard, Dallas (5:05.88); Emma Thomas, Dallas (5:19.45)
Honorable mention: Mia Doll, Berwick (5:21.49)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Wyoming Seminary’s Kylee Kolbicka, Saskia Papsova, Avia Dahlgren, Skylar Roerig (1:38.34)
Honorable mention: Holy Redeemer’s Julia Bucknavage, Emily Mahler, Cate Blaum, Greta Walting (1:39.08)
100 BACKSTROKE
First team: Emily Mahler, Holy Redeemer (59.40); Aviah Dahlgren, Wyoming Seminary (1:00.67)
Honorable mention: Gabby Spaciano, Dallas (1:02.53)
100 BREASTSTROKE
First team: Greta Walting, Holy Redeemer (1:05.21); Gina Kerrick, Dallas (1:09.51)
Honorable mention: Saskia Papsova, Wyoming Seminary (1:10.07)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Wyoming Seminary’s Kylee Kolbicka, Saskia Papsova, Aviah Dahlgren, Skylar Roerig (3:34.90)
Honorable mention: Dallas’ Gabby Spaciano, Gabby Krochta, Abbey Sutzko, Melissa Leonard (3:39.18)
CLASS 2A BOYS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
First team: Holy Redeemer’s Matt Dihn, Chris Schell, Adam Smith, Eric Vogt (1:45.34)
Honorable mention: Dallas’ Jason Puza, Alex DeRome, Zachary Blockus, David Rinehimer (1:47.37)
200 FREESTYLE
First team: Shane Szczecinski, Dallas (1:45.68); Chris Schell, Holy Redeemer (1:48.64)
Honorable mention: Jakob Baur, Wyoming Seminary (1:53.32)
200 IM
First team: Dennis Dukinas, Dallas (1:59.05); Logan Kuhar, Lake-Lehman (2:08.17)
Honorable mention: Tommy Doran, Dallas (2:08.56)
50 FREESTYLE
First team: Julien Madus, Tunkhannock (22.75); Thomas Rydzewski, Wyoming Seminary (22.84)
Honorable mention: JR Redmond, Dallas (23.30)
DIVING (11 DIVES)
First team: Nicho LaChase, Tunkhannock (304.10); Hunter Snay, Tunkhannock (288.70)
100 BUTTERFLY
First team: Nansen Wang, Wyoming Seminary (52.89); Zachary Blockus, Dallas (56.34)
Honorable mention: Adam Smith, Holy Redeemer (57.26)
100 FREESTYLE
First team: Nansen Wang, Wyoming Seminary (48.84); Chris Schell, Holy Redeemer (49.88)
Honorable mention: Richie de Luna, Wyoming Seminary (50.34)
500 FREESTYLE
First team: Shane Szczecinski, Dallas (4:53.03); Tommy Doran, Dallas (4:59.65)
Honorable mention: Jakob Baur, Wyoming Seminary (5:05.27)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Dallas’ Shane Szczecinski, David Rinehimer, JR Redmond, Dennis Dukinas (1:31.25)
Honorable mention: Wyoming Seminary’s Thomas Rydzewski, Jakob Baur, Richie de Luna, Nansen Wang (1:31.28)
100 BACKSTROKE
First team: Logan Kuhar, Lake-Lehman (55.40); Jason Puza, Dallas (58.43)
Honorable mention: Gabe de Luna, Wyoming Seminary (1:00.19)
100 BREASTSTROKE
First team: Dennis Dukinas, Dallas (59.17); Gabe de Luna, Wyoming Seminary (1:07.67)
Honorable mention: Alex DeRome, Dallas (1:10.36)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Dallas’ Shane Szczecinski, Jason Puza, JR Redmond, Dennis Dukinas (3:20.59)
Honorable mention: Wyoming Seminary’s Thomas Rydzewski, Jakob Baur, Richie de Luna, Nansen Wang (3:21.30)
CLASS 3A GIRLS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Sabrina Campbell, Sadie Hunsinger, Ashtyn Cartwright, Natalie Yeager (2:00.83)
Honorable mention: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jennifer Patron, Sarah Newman, Danielle McGrane, Elizabeth Livingston (2:05.14)
200 FREESTYLE
First team: Marina O’Hara, Hazleton Area (1:59.69); Bridget Reed, Hazleton Area (2:08:04)
Honorable mention: Natalie Yeager, Hazleton Area (2:12.87)
200 IM
First team:Abigail Goulstone, Hazleton Area (2:24.38); Casey Cabonilas, Nanticoke Area (2:25.89)
Honorable mention: Alberiluz Alcantara, Hazleton Area (2:37.66)
50 FREESTYLE
First team: Elizabeth Livingston, Wilkes-Barre Area (25.91); Sadie Hunsinger, Hazleton Area (27.01)
Honorable mention: Caitlin Lehman, Nanticoke Area (27.22)
DIVING (11 DIVES)
First team: Sophia Ginocchetti, Wyoming Valley West (469.80); Daneille McGrane, Wilkes-Barre Area (388.45)
100 BUTTERFLY
First team: Miriam Pipino, Wyoming Valley West (1:03.84); Bridget Reed, Hazleton Area (1:05.35)
Honorable mention: Ashtyn Cartwright, Hazleton Area (1:07.62)
100 FREESTYLE
First team: Miriam Pipino, Wyoming Valley West (55.90); Marina O’Hara, Hazleton Area (56.13)
Honorable mention: Elizabeth Livingston, Wilkes-Barre Area (58.95)
500 FREESTYLE
First team: Abigail Goulstone, Hazleton Area (5:34.90); Sydney Bruno-Beck, Wyoming Valley West (5:54.15)
Honorable mention: Ashtyn Cartwright, Hazleton Area (5:59.48)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Marina O’Hara, Sadie Hunsinger, Abigail Goulstone, Bridget Reed (1:46.40)
Honorable mention: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Danielle McGrane, Twittany Van, Jennifer Patron, Elizabeth Livingston (1:49.02)
100 BACKSTROKE
First team: Casey Cabonilas, Nanticoke Area (1:03.14); Sabrina Campbell, Hazleton Area (1:06.94)
Honorable mention: Kacie Fisk, Pittston Area (1:11.38)
100 BREASTSTROKE
First team: Alberiluz Alcantara, Hazleton Area (1:21.34); Morgan Gromelski, Pittston Area (1:24.14)
Honorable mention: Espefani Santon, Hazleton Area (1:24.27)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Abigail Goulstone, Natalie Yeager, Bridget Reed, Marina O’Hara (3:49.44)
Honorable mention: Nanticoke Area’s Caitlin Lehman, Kaleah Moran, Vicki Ortiz, Casey Cabonilas (4:08.63)
CLASS 3A BOYS
200 MEDLEY RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Anthony Goulstone, Logan Yakubowski, Ryan Kovalick, Thomas Pollock (1:41.81)
Honorable mention: Nanticoke Area’s Michael Marcella, Christopher Cabonilas, Hugo Panecatl, Jeffrey DeRocco (1:47.41)
200 FREESTYLE
First team: Ryan Kovalick, Hazleton Area (1:48.01); Antonio Daiute, Hazleton Area (1:49.99)
Honorable mention: Cole Johnson, Hazleton Area (1:58.34)
200 IM
First team: Christopher Cabonilas, Nanticoke Area (2:03.15); Logan Yakubowski, Hazleton Area (2:03.66)
Honorable mention: Michael Marcella, Nanticoke Area (2:12.20)
50 FREESTYLE
First team: Daniel Trillo-Izquierdo, Wyoming Valley West (22.18); Eric Balchun, Wilkes-Barre Area (24.00)
Honorable mention: Joseph Reyes, Nanticoke Area (24.85)
DIVING (11 DIVES)
First team: Connor Rosencrans, Wyoming Valley West (336.90); Christian Vazquez, Wilkes-Barre Area (315.05)
Honorable mention: Michael Deutsch-Jones, Wilkes-Barre Area (266.90)
100 BUTTERFLY
First team: Anthony Goulstone, Hazleton Area (52.86); Hugo Panecatl, Nanticoke Area (1:00.16)
100 FREESTYLE
First team: Daniel Trillo-Izquierdo, Wyoming Valley West (48.94); Thomas Pollock, Hazleton Area (50.76)
Honorable mention: Michael Marcella, Nanticoke Area (53.20)
500 FREESTYLE
First team: Ryan Kovalick, Hazleton Area (4:50.33); Antonio Daiute, Hazleton Area (5:01.78)
Honorable mention: Liam Leonard, Hazleton Area (5:12.52)
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Antonio Daiute, Cole Johnson, Liam Leonard, Logan Yakubowski (1:35.63)
Honorable mention: Nanticoke Area’s Jeffrey DeRocco, Michael Marcella, Joseph Reyes, Christopher Cabonilas (1:36.84)
100 BACKSTROKE
First team: Anthony Goulstone, Hazleton Area (53.21); Jared Zawatski, Wyoming Valley West (1:00.14)
Honorable mention: Cole Johnson, Hazleton Area (1:03.40)
100 BREASTSTROKE
First team: Christopher Cabonilas, Nanticoke Area (1:01.00); Logan Yakubowski, Hazleton Area (1:03.44)
Honorable mention: Thomas Pollock, Hazleton Area (1:05.67)
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
First team: Hazleton Area’s Ryan Kovalick, Antonio Daiute, Thomas Pollock, Anthony Goulstone (3:19.05)
Honorable mention: Nanticoke Area’s Jeffrey DeRocco, Jake Middleton, Joseph Reyes, Hugo Panecatl (3:55.29)