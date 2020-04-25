Penn State’s Gross-Matos, Hamler drafted eight spots apart in second round

KJ Hamler was Penn State’s top target each of the last two years. Now he’ll join another former Nittany Lions slot receiver in DaeSean Hamilton with the Denver Broncos. Jim Cowsert | AP file photo

Wearing jersey No. 1 and No. 99, KJ Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos were Penn State’s smallest and biggest playmakers, respectively.

After helping the Nittany Lions rack up 20 wins over the last two seasons, the two were drafted just eight spots apart in Friday’s second round of the NFL draft.

First off the board was Gross-Matos at No. 38 overall to the Carolina Panthers. The defensive end was quickly followed by wide receiver Hamler at No. 46 to the Denver Broncos.

They are the highest-drafted players at their positions from Penn State during the James Franklin era, since the coach took over in 2014.

Gross-Matos was hoping to break Penn State’s decade-long drought without a defensive player drafted in the first round but didn’t get the call on Friday night. Defensive lineman Jared Odrick was the Lions’ last defensive first-rounder, going 28th overall to the Miami Dolphins back in 2010.

The program might not have to wait past next year’s draft, though, as All-America linebacker Micah Parsons could very well leave early for the pros with a first-round projection.

Star running back Saquon Barkley remains Penn State’s only other first-rounder in that stretch at No. 2 overall in 2018.

Still, Gross-Matos is Penn State’s highest-drafted defensive lineman since Odrick while edging out tackle Austin Johnson (No. 43 in 2016).

“We couldn’t be more proud of Yetur,” the Lions coach said through the school. “He is a young player whose best football is still ahead of him. He had a big year for us, and he developed himself into one of the elite defensive ends in all of college football. His length, athleticism and ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage will serve him well.

“We are so appreciative of Yetur for his attitude and approach he brought to our program daily. We wish him nothing but the best in the NFL, and we are excited to see him compete on Sundays.”

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos had 35 tackles for a loss and 17 1/2 sacks in two seasons as a starter for the Lions. He played as a true freshman in 2017 and went to the pros after the minimum three years.

After he slid into the second night of the draft, some projections had Gross-Matos going No. 36 to the Giants, where he would have been reunited with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who left Penn State for New York this winter.

Instead, he’ll play for a Penn State alum and State College native in Matt Rhule, who was hired as the Panthers new head coach after leading impressive turnarounds at Temple and Baylor.

Gross-Matos said he had to be reminded Friday that Rhule offered him a scholarship at Temple out of high school. But the former four-star recruit went to go play for Penn State and defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

“Yetur has one of the best motors I’ve been around as a college football coach,” Pry said through the school. “Day in and day out he practiced with an incredible work ethic. He would run through the wall for you. For his size, I think he’s got a great skillset. Probably most importantly, Yetur is very raw and still has his best football ahead of him.”

Gross-Matos was one of 58 prospects whom the NFL sent a video kit to record their draft experience, so the nation got to see his reaction when his name came up.

Sitting on the couch at his home in Fredericksburg, Va., Gross-Matos initially bowed his head before family members and his girlfriend sprung out of their seats to surround him, pulling him up for a group hug.

“I had some really good discussions with the Panthers, so I knew there was a chance,” Gross-Matos said on a video call with reporters. “It has just been a blessing.”

He endeared himself to Panthers fans early by saying he wants to sack NFC South newcomer Tom Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But he won’t be counted on to do it alone, as Carolina took another defensive lineman in Auburn tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick on Thursday and also have last year’s top pick, Brian Burns, on the edge as well.

Likewise, Hamler won’t be asked to do it all right away either. The 10th receiver selected in arguably the deepest position in this year’s draft, Hamler wasn’t even the first wideout taken by the Broncos.

Denver selected Alabama star Jerry Jeudy in Thursday’s first round to give Denver a No. 1 target while Hamler battles for a job in the slot.

And he’ll have competition from a familiar face. Former teammate DaeSean Hamilton has played there in the past for the Broncos in his two seasons with the team, having been drafted in the fourth round in 2018.

Hamler redshirted while recovering from an ACL tear during Hamilton’s senior season, in which he set Penn State career records. When Hamilton left, Hamler took his spot in the slot.

As it is, Hamler is Penn State’s highest-drafted wide receiver in 17 years, behind first-round pick Bryant Johnson, who went No. 17 overall back in 2003.

The 5-foot-9 speedster is in good company, as the Lions’ last two receivers to be taken on the second night of the draft have been named to the Pro Bowl in Allen Robinson (second round, No. 61 overall, 2014) and Chris Godwin (third round, No. 84, 2017).

“KJ is not only going to be a perfect fit for the Broncos because of his explosive playmaking abilities, but also his infectious personality,” Franklin said. “Our coaches and players always wanted to be around him because he made practice, team meetings and the locker room fun, while also being one of the most prepared players in our program.

“On the field, he’s an electric, tough difference maker. The more times he touched the football, the better it was for our offense. We are so happy for KJ and are excited to see him at the next level.”

Hamler was Penn State’s top target each of the last two years, declaring for the draft after his redshirt sophomore campaign. Other than a notable issue with drops, he managed to excel despite having three different position coaches in each of his years on campus in Josh Gattis, David Corley and Gerad Parker.

As it is, Penn State has a fourth receivers coach now in Taylor Stubblefield, so tight ends coach Tyler Bowen — who served as interim play-caller for the offense in the Cotton Bowl in December — was chosen to speak about Hamler.

“I am thrilled for KJ,” Bowen said through the school. “There’s not many players that combine his electricity with route running. He’s going to make the Broncos very happy and become a weapon that people are going to know about for years to come.”

As expected, Penn State had no other players selected on Friday, but a handful more could hear their names called Saturday during rounds 4-7.

Cornerback John Reid, defensive tackle Robert Windsor and linebacker Cam Brown are three players who have been projected as late-round picks with other fellow seniors like guard Steven Gonzalez, safety Garrett Taylor, linebacker Jan Johnson and punter Blake Gillikin also in the mix.