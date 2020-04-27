On This Date: Irish spring game had different outcomes in 1990 for WVC stars

April 27, 2020 John Erzar Sports
Former Berwick standout Jake Kelchner throws his only pass during Notre Dame’s 1990 Blue-Gold scrimmage. Kelchner suffered a broken right collarbone on the play. Times Leader file photo

Notre Dame’s annual Blue-Gold scrimmage in 1990 sent two Wyoming Valley Conference football standouts in different directions in the program.

Meyers grad Raghib “Rocket” Ismail picked up right where he left off in 1989. Berwick grad Jake Kelchner ended up with a lost season.

Ismail starred in the scrimmage, making seven catches for 142 yards. Kelchner threw one pass and broke his right collarbone on the play.

In his second series in the scrimmage, Kelchner scrambled from the pocket and was leveled by defensive lineman Bob Dahl as he threw his only pass of the day.

“The most disappointing thing about today was the injury to Jake Kelchner,” Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz said. “He is very questionable for the fall.”

The injury essentially ended Kelchner’s Notre Dame career. He was in a battle with fellow sophomore Rick Mirer for the starting quarterback spot, although Holtz had Mirer atop the depth chart entering the scrimmage.

Mirer seized the starting role in 1990 and held it for two more years. Kelchner eventually transferred to West Virginia. He saw significant playing time in 1992 and started for the Mountaineers in 1993. He led West Virginia to an 11-1 record in 1993, with the only loss to Florida in the Sugar Bowl. West Virginia finished seventh in the final Associated Press rankings.

1961

Thomas Garber resigned as Nanticoke High School’s football coach a month after accepting the position. Garber said coaches Edward Gralla and William Jones were doing most of the recruiting and other work with the team before he was hired and he would be more comfortable as an assistant coach.

The school board commended Garber for his decision. Gralla was then named the head coach at $600 and Garber became an assistant for $400. Gralla was the head coach in 1960.

Gralla ran the program until being replaced by Dan Distasio in 1965. Gralla, though, stayed with the program as an assistant.

1974

The Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball all-stars were honored at a banquet at the Carriage Stop Inn.

Nanticoke Area’s Syl Bozinski was named the Coach of the Year in Division A. Crestwood’s Len Thresten was selected the Coach of the Year in Division B. Bishop Hoban’s John Leighton was the Outstanding Player in Division A, and Dallas’ Steve Mesker was the Outstanding Player in Division B.

Other Division A all-stars were: Bruce Anders, Bishop O’Reilly; Norm Magyar, Mickey Dudish, Mike Judge and Al Walker, Meyers; Kevin Connors, Pittston Area; Rich Pincofski, Nanticoke Area; and Paul Gillespie, Wyoming Area,

Other Division B all-stars were: John Hannon and Jim Gilhooley, St. John’s; Bob Zipko and Dave Dudick, GAR; Tom Pedley and Bill Flanagan, Crestwood; John Wincek, West Side Tech; John Suchoski, Wyoming Seminary; and George Third, Hanover Area.

1985

Tony Peck and Charlie Shugdinis, playing out of Emanon Golf Club, won the inaugural Cherry Blossom Better-Ball Tournament at Hollenback Golf Club. The duo finished with a 6-under 60.

Frank Brzycki and Walt Anushko were second. Joe Hourigan and Dave Owca were third. Both teams shot a 61, but Brzycki and Anushko placed second on a match of cards.

2012

Misericordia baseball set the single-season record for wins in a season by defeating Eastern 9-1 and 2-1. The Cougars improved to 32-6 with the sweep.

Pat Clark was the winning pitcher in the opener and set the school record with his 17th victory. Kevin Durling broke the single-season RBI mark in the opener, increasing his total to 48.