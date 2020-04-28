On This Date: Boat’s design created a slight wave in 1979 River Regatta event

The 10th annual River Regatta in 1979 came with a splash of controversy.
The event was broken into three divisions – canoe, Mark Twain (keel-less rafts) and modified.
The Wilkes College Engineering Club won the Mark Twain division, but some entrants argued the club’s boat should have been in the modified class due to its design.
The protests didn’t hold water, and the team of Mark Mittal, Mark Justick, Ron Delevan and Rick Barron sailed their aluminum-hulled craft to first place. Mittal was from Plymouth, Justick was from Avoca and Delevan was from Pittston. Barron was a Wilkes graduate who was studying at West Virginia University.
Hard Times won the modified class. Mel Morris, Bob Stanton, Dan Fisk and Jim Fisk – all from the Back Mountain area – paddled to first place. They finished the 7.2-mile course in one hour, 15 minutes quicker than their previous best time.
Bishop Hoban sophomores Jim Blaum and Clark Bitner won the canoe division.
1926
The final agreement was reached to bring college football to Wilkes-Barre for the first time in a decade.
Bucknell and Villanova would play Oct. 16 at Artillery Park with the stadium fitted into a U-shape with seating for 15,000.
Villanova won the game 7-6 before about 7,000 fans. Bucknell featured two former Hanover High School stars – Ed Halicki and Ben Kupstas – so Hanover moved its game with GAR from Saturday to Friday to accommodate fans.
1949
Chuck Dewees recorded a hole-in-one at Irem Temple Country Club. He used a 5-iron to ace the 198-yard third hole.
Dewees was golfing with his father Charles Dewees, Al Contes and Joe Sekerah. He also had a hole-in-one on the third hole at the Scranton Country Club.
1951
Dan Natt, of Sugarloaf, was the top local finisher in the eight-mile feature race at Pocono Sunrise Speedway in Blakeslee. He finished seventh on the half-mile dirt track in front of 2,450 fans.
Pocono Sunrise Raceway opened in 1950 and was located on Route 115 at Blakeslee Corners. No mention of the track was made in local papers after 1952.
1952
West Wyoming’s Frank Dixon threw a no-hitter but lost a 1-0 decision to Valley League Eastern Division leader Pittston.
Pittston scored the only run in the seventh inning. An error on “Toby” Anzalone’s grounder allowed “Lindy” Leone to score. Pittston Area pitchers Tommy Puscavage and “Baldy” Arcarese limited West Wyoming to two hits.
1983
West Side Tech picked up its first baseball win of the season, defeating Lake-Lehman 7-4.
Paul Foglietta and Tom Katchmarski homered for the Titans.
2000
The King’s College softball team clinched its first-ever MAC championship with a 5-1 victory over Moravian.
Winning pitcher Michelle Patches allowed five hits and just three runners past first base. King’s led 4-0 after one inning as Jen Hawker, Ryan Purdy and Kylee Moose each had an RBI.
2010
Three Berwick pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Dawgs defeated Crestwood 7-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.
Tyler Soboleski pitched 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking five, to pick up the win. Brandon Michael threw 1.1 innings and Walter Holland pitched the final inning.
Berwick’s Devin Gower and Doug Derr each hit home runs.