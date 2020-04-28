On This Date: Boat’s design created a slight wave in 1979 River Regatta event

One number from this weekend’s NFL draft showed how far Penn State has come. Another showed how far there is to go.

The Nittany Lions have actually fared reasonably well in terms of total draft picks recently. With five players getting the call in 2020, it marked the third straight year that the program had at least five picks.

To put that in perspective, the last time that happened at Penn State over a three-year stretch was 1991-93.

A positive, to be sure. But there’s still plenty of work to be done for the Lions in recruiting and then developing NFL talent. Look no further than Big Ten East rivals Ohio State and Michigan, both of which had 10 draft picks apiece this past weekend.

The Buckeyes remain the gold standard in the conference, topping their draft list with No. 2 overall pick Chase Young and No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah. And they were originally teammates with the No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow, who signed with Ohio State before transferring to LSU for his final two years.

The majority of Michigan’s draft class was selected on the third day in the final rounds. But the Wolverines did have a first round pick in Cesar Ruiz, while Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler narrowly missed that cutoff and were both taken early in the second round.

As it is, the Lions have had just one first-round pick — a slam-dunk in Saquon Barkley in 2018 — in the past decade.

But things could be poised to change soon. Penn State’s best recent recruiting classes are starting to become draft eligible, and it’s entirely possible that the Lions have not one but two first-rounders next spring.

On Monday, two national draft gurus in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projected linebacker Micah Parsons as a top-five pick in 2021. And tight end Pat Freiermuth may not be far behind after choosing to return to Penn Stat for his junior season.

Brugler wrote that Parsons, “with his blend of instincts, athleticism and toughness, he can do everything on the football field.” He also wrote that Freiermuth has “an outstanding mix of size and athleticism, the tight end can be a dynamic receiving weapon.”

As for the Lions’ 2020 group, the five draftees spanned three separate recruiting classes, with the two youngest in Gross-Matos and Hamler coming from the 2017 haul. Six more players signed free agent contracts with NFL teams over the weekend.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Carolina Panthers

Second round, 38th pick

A four-star recruit in the 2017 class, Gross-Matos was a top-200 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings along with future Lions starters Lamont Wade, C.J. Thorpe and Sean Clifford.

He saw the field right away as a true freshman and became the Lions’ top pass-rusher as a sophomore and junior.

WR KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos

Second round, 46th pick

Hamler was also a four-star prospect in the 2017 class but ranked a bit lower in part because of a torn ACL that cost him his entire senior season in high school.

That knee injury forced him into a redshirt, but he became Penn State’s top wideout in 2018 and 2019 while also starring in the return game.

CB John Reid

Houston Texans

Fourth round, 141st pick

Reid was Penn State’s second-highest rated recruit in the 2015 class, behind only Saquon Barkley. A four-star talent out of St. Joseph’s Prep, Reid’s Penn State recruitment actually began with Bill O’Brien — who is now his head coach in Houston.

A knee injury of his own cost Reid all of 2017, otherwise he may well have entered the draft sooner.

LB Cam Brown

New York Giants

Sixth round, 183rd pick

Speaking of Barkley, he started a large crop of Penn State alums in the Big Apple, as Brown now joins him, Grant Haley and recent signing Austin Johnson.

Brown made the cut as a four-star recruit in the 2016 final rankings and overcame a trail by fire as a true freshman, as injuries at linebacker didn’t allow him to redshirt.

DT Robert Windsor

Indianapolis Colts

Sixth round, 193rd pick

Windsor was the last player who came aboard in the 2015 class, and the three-star product was also the lowest-rated in the Composite, falling outside of the top 1,000 prospects nationally.

That didn’t stop him from becoming a two-year starter who had a particularly strong senior season and an invite to the combine before being drafted.

TE Nick Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

Free agent signing

Bowers flipped from Pitt just a few days before signing day in 2015. The three-star recruit overcame serious injury problems to become a major contributor in 2018 and 2019, teaming with Pat Freiermuth.

WR Dan Chisena

Minnesota Vikings

Free agent signing

The speedy Chisena was a walk-on who left the team to focus on track before returning to football for 2019. He earned a scholarship after catching a touchdown in the last year’s Blue White Game.

P Blake Gillikin

New Orleans Saints

Free agent signing

A four-year starter out of the 2016 class, Gillikin ended a long drought of inconsistent punting for the Lions. In New Orleans, he will rejoin former teammates Tommy Stevens and Juwan Johnson, as Stevens was a late draft pick and Johnson signed as a free agent.

G Steven Gonzalez

Arizona Cardinals

Free agent signing

Gonzalez just made the four-star cut in the 2015 class and was part of a group from the 2015 and 2016 crops that helped turn around a stretch of poor offensive line play. Gonzalez started three seasons.

LB Jan Johnson

Houston Texans

Free agent signing

A walk-on who became a two-year starter at linebacker, Johnson’s early career saw him moonlight as an injury fill-in on the wrestling team and then overcome a major knee injury to excel.

S Garrett Taylor

Buffalo Bills

Free agent signing

A four-star recruit in 2015, Taylor also had to recover from ACL surgery suffered in high school. As a two-year starter, he became a respected voice in the locker room while stabilizing the secondary.