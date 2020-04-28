Penn State O-lineman Juice Scruggs on the path back from injuries

Juice Scruggs had broken his back. And it was fair to wonder at the time whether he’d be able to play football again.
A car accident in early 2019 had thrown everything into question for the Penn State offensive lineman. But the worst fears never materialized, and after a year off, Scruggs has a chance to get back on the field for the Nittany Lions.
“Juice is doing awesome,” new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in a video call with reporters on Tuesday. “He was working. He did everything this winter with me. His technique is getting better, he’s starting to play in his legs again.”
It’s a positive sign for both Scruggs and the Lions, who signed him as one of their top-rated recruits in a loaded 2018 class.
A four-star prospect out of perennial power Cathedral Prep in Erie, Scruggs impressed Penn State coaches on both sides of the ball in high school, helping the Ramblers win PIAA championships in 2016 and 2017.
His work earned him scholarship offers from dozens of programs and landed him as the state’s top-rated offensive lineman for the 2018 cycle. In the end, he chose the Lions over Ohio State.
Like most offensive lineman, a redshirt was in order for his first year on campus. But Scruggs made the most of it and was named one of Penn State’s scout team players of the year. He made a cameo in the 2018 regular season finale against Maryland and had an eye on cracking the two-deep for 2019.
That first game of college football was nearly his last.
Scruggs was injured in the accident in the ensuing offseason and coach James Franklin confirmed he would be out indefinitely as the Lions were opening spring practice.
Franklin said he didn’t want to go into details of Scruggs’ situation out of respect for his family’s privacy.
“He’ll be out of spring ball,” Franklin said at the time. “I didn’t want (reporters) wondering where he was at, and I (didn’t) want to answer this question in the press conference (before) I talked to Juice’s mom and talked to Juice and make sure they are comfortable with me releasing that personal information publicly.”
Speaking during a media session with his fellow classmates later that spring, Scruggs said he had suffered fractured vertebrae but was hopeful he’d be able to play at some point in the 2019 season.
That didn’t happen, giving Scruggs more time to recover and build himself back up from the debilitating injury.
According to Trautwein, things were going smoothly in winter workouts. And with starting center Michal Menet banged up, Scruggs likely would have gotten some more attention during spring ball had it not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 297 pounds, Scruggs would seem to be ticketed for an interior line job, but Trautwein isn’t ruling anything out.
“Going into the spring we were going to put him at center, but he also has athleticism and feet to play tackle, and then he has the power in his legs to play guard,” Trautwein said. “So he’s a guy that will play all five.”
Fortunately for the Lions, they don’t need him to take on a big role right away as a redshirt sophomore. Trautwein inherits six of the seven regulars from last year’s rotation in the trenches, missing only guard Steven Gonzalez, who just signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Tackles Rasheed Walker, Will Fries and Des Holmes will all play again with Menet, Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe manning the interior.
Odds are, though, that the Lions won’t be as fortunate with injuries up front as they were last year. And Trautwein will be looking to give players like redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace and Lackawanna College product Anthony Whigan reps.
And Scruggs as well. When he’s ready.
“Keeping him healthy is my job and I’m gonna do everything I can to make that happen,” Trautwein said. “Get him fundamentally sound and technically sound so he’s not putting himself in any harm.”