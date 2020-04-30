A tricky transition for new Penn State D-line coach Scott

The toughest job on Penn State’s coaching staff this year may belong to John Scott Jr.
One of four new assistants for the Nittany Lions, Scott doesn’t have to install an updated offense like coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. He doesn’t have to spark an inconsistent group like Taylor Stubblefield, the program’s fourth wide receivers coach in as many years.
But Scott does have to replace beloved predecessor Sean Spencer as Penn State’s defensive line coach. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s had very little in-person interactions with his new charges, who were extremely close with Spencer.
Those players bemoaned the loss of Spencer when he told them at the end of January he was leaving for the NFL for the same position with the New York Giants.
Scott was officially hired for the job on Feb. 8. On March 12, Penn State shut down all football activities with the university having already moved to online-only classes for precautionary reasons.
Not an ideal situation for a coach looking to develop a relationship with his players.
“It’s been different than taking over at any other job that I’ve ever had in my life,” Scott said Thursday in a video call with reporters. “Normally, you get that time to bond with the guys and you’re there, you’ve been through spring ball. But, with what’s going on in the world right now, I had to adapt a little bit.”
Scott was the last to be hired out of Penn State’s new group of assistants, which includes offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Thursday also marked his first public comments since taking over the job.
Fortunately for Scott, he has a long-time mentor to help him work through the situation.
Defensive coordinator Brent Pry was instrumental in bringing Scott to Penn State, giving him a heads up to the situation when Spencer was mulling over the Giants job.
Scott was a defensive lineman at Western Carolina when Pry took over as his position coach in 1998. And when Scott was looking to start a coaching career a few years later, it was Pry — then defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette — who brought him aboard as a graduate assistant.
Pry and Scott also previously worked together as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Georgia Southern.
“Coach Pry and I are like family,” Scott said. “He’s a big reason why I decided to get into coaching. I enjoyed the way he coached me with his energy, his passion and his knowledge of the game.”
Pry hooked on with head coach James Franklin at Vanderbilt and then followed him to Penn State. Scott took coaching jobs at Texas Tech and Arkansas sandwiched around an NFL stint with the New York Jets. He was defensive line coach at South Carolina when Pry reached out to him again this winter.
And Pry was a major factor in his decision to come to Happy Valley.
“It goes back to coach Pry and the familiarity I have with him,” Scott said. “I’ve coached with him. I understand how he calls the game and how he operates. That’s just a natural fit.”
Scott inherits a talented and deep group of linemen despite the early departure of Yetur Gross-Matos, a second-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers last week.
He has fifth-year senior leaders in end Shaka Toney and tackle Antonio Shelton. He has former four-star recruits ready for starring roles like tackle PJ Mustipher and end Jayson Oweh.
In all, Scott is projected to have 15 scholarship linemen returning from last year’s roster as well as six more true freshmen.
Despite the off-the-field obstacles, Scott feels set up for success.
“I think Penn State is one of those truly unique and special places,” Scott said. “It’s a true blue blood of college football. When you talk about the big college programs, it’s Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Alabama. It’s one of those jobs.
“You can win a national championship. It’s not one of those places that talk about it. They’ve done it.”
Lions welcome DeLuca
On Thursday, Wyoming Area standout Dominic DeLuca officially became a PRO.
To the uninitiated in college football marketing buzzspeak, that’s “preferred run-on.” Simpler to say that DeLuca’s Penn State career has begun.
The Lions announced a nine-man crop of walk-ons who previously accepted invitations to play for the Lions.
DeLuca, who helped lead Wyoming Area to the PIAA Class 3A championship in December and earned state MVP honors in his class, had announced his decision to play at Penn State last month. But NCAA rules prohibit the school from acknowledging high school recruits publicly until they sign a financial aid agreement — for scholarship players, that’s typically a letter of intent on signing day.
“Our program’s success is a direct reflection of the commitment from guys like this!” Franklin wrote on Twitter along with a graphic featuring DeLuca and his new teammates. “Welcome to the family men!”
Of the nine players, one — running back Tank Smith — was already enrolled and will be a redshirt freshman next season.
DeLuca starred at quarterback and defensive back for the Warriors and is set to play defense for the Lions.
“I’m coming in as a safety or possibly outside linebacker,” DeLuca said last month. “Wherever they need me to play.”
That may take a while yet. DeLuca led a late 21-point surge to win the state title despite playing with a torn ACL he suffered earlier in the game. Rehab time from the injury very likely means a redshirt in his first year.
DeLuca joins three other Wyoming Valley Conference alums on Penn State’s roster in fellow walk-ons Kaleb Konigus (Lake-Lehman), Robbie Dwyer (Wyoming Valley West/Wyoming Seminary) and Justin Kopko (Hanover Area).