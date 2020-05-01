On This Date: Wilkes College scholarship fundraiser packed a punch

May 1, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar
Jim ‘Bam Bam’ Cunningham, left, lands a punch against Gary ‘Boom Boom’ Sanchez during the 1985 Wilkes College Boxing Tournament to benefit the George P. Elliot Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event was held annually though the 1980s. Cunningham won the bout. Times Leader file photo

Wilkes College had an odd way of raising scholarship money. It let its students beat up each other.

The seventh annual Wilkes College Boxing Tournament was held in 1985 to benefit the George P. Elliot Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fights featured Wilkes students, both male and female.

Elliot was an economics professor at the school from the 1950s to the 1970s. The scholarship was presented annually to the outstanding student within the Commerce and Finance Department.

There were 10 bouts. Admission was $2 or $1 with a student ID.

The event lasted until at least 1990. There were no reports of the fundraiser after that year. The scholarship, though, is still in place.

1940

Joe Schwab bowled a perfect game to lead Plessett’s Clothiers past the Tarutis All-Stars by three points in the Breslau Recreational Bowling League.

1962

Steve Stahovic set the Coughlin school record in the javelin in a 69.5-57.5 victory over Plymouth. His throw was 192 feet, 2 inches.

Stahovic also won the shot put and discus events.

1986

Hanover Area’s Joe Donnelly set the school mark in the triple jump, measuring in at 43 feet, 8¼ inches in a track meet against Meyers.

Meyers won the meet 82-68.

1996

It was better late than never for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

Glenn Murray and Gene Schall hit consecutive homers in the ninth inning to tie the score and Kevin Sefcik singled in the game-winner in the 10th as the Red Barons defeated Richmond 3-2 at Lackawanna County Stadium.

2011

Holy Redeemer defeated Coughlin 3-1 in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball match featuring two of the conference’s best hitters.

The Royals won 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18.

Redeemer’s Pete Alexis finished with 32 kills and nine blocks. Coughlin’s Michael Shmakov had 20 blocks.

2015

GAR graduate and West Virginia guard Mark Glowinski was selected in the fourth round – 134th overall – by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL draft. Glowinski was an Associated Press All-Big 12 first-team selection as a senior.

Glowinski played three years at Seattle before moving to the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 16 games at right guard this past season.

Another player with GAR ties was also selected. The Baltimore Ravens took Minnesota tight end Maxx Williams in the second round. Williams’ grandfather was Dr. Bob Williams, a standout quarterback with the Grenadiers in the 1950s who went on to play at Notre Dame.