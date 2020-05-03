William Byron scores 3rd iRacing victory of NASCAR’s series

May 02, 2020
The fairways might look a little greener even though they’re not.
Those hooks and slices won’t be that bad all things considered.
And if a putt ends up a few inches short, it’s better than no putt at all.
Area golf courses opened Friday as Governor Tom Wolf gave the OK after shutting them down in March. It’s a late start, and there are some restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s better than waiting even longer.
If golfers can gain any solace from the month-long closures, it’s that April’s weather was miserable. Cold, wind and rain would have made for horrible conditions and, perhaps, some golf establishments shutting down all or parts of their courses. And as if in one final defiant act, April dumped anywhere from 1-3 inches in the area on its final day Thursday.
Hopefully, May’s weather will be bettter … it would be a challenge to be any worse than April.
So to help those heading out, here’s a list of public golf courses in the area. There’s also over a dozen private courses, but we’ll stick to links accessible to everyone.
First, a couple note:
• The list was compiled using mostly information gleaned from golf course websites. Where courses had no website, other sources were used.
Every effort was made to make the list as accurate as possible, but there is a chance of an error or two. We’ll take a Mulligan if any are found.
• Public courses offer an incredible variety.
Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor has an 18-hole layout, but also has a 9-hole, par 27 pitch-and-putt course. Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Greenfield Township is a bit of a drive, but does offer an extra hole. Yep, 19 holes of golf for the price of 18 holes.
• Most golf courses offer walk-up players, but with so many golfers itching to play it’s best to call ahead and reserve a tee time. It’s also best to do so a few days in advanace.
• The Center of Disease Control has guidelines courses must follow including social distancing, one golfer per cart and masks in certain areas. Clubhouses, pro shops and restaurants/bars will remain close. Restaurants can offer takeouts.
Golfers might also find some kind of filler in the cups to prevent the ball from dropping in completely.
• Two courses have closed since last year.
Twins Oaks, a 9-hole course in Dallas, was sold in January. The new owners have no plans to open the course this year, according to the course’s Facebook page. Scranton Municipal Golf Course closed its doors earlier this week.
ARNOLD’S GOLF COURSE
490B West Third Street
Nescopek
18 holes/5,132 yards, par 70
Phone: 570-752-7022
Website: arnoldscourse.com
BERWICK GOLF CLUB
473 Martzville Road
Berwick
18 holes/6,469 yards, par 71
Phone: 570-752-2506
Website: berwickgolfclub.com
BLUE TRAIL GOLF COURSE
260 Country Club Drive
Mountain Top
Blue: 9 holes/3,548 yards, par 36
Ridge: 9 holes/3,547 yards, par 36
Trail: 9 holes/3,417 yards, par 36
Phone: 570-618-8500
Website: blueridgetrail.com
EDGEWOOD IN THE PINES GOLF COURSE
22 Edgewood Lane
Drums
18 holes/6,721 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-788-1101
Website: edgewoodpa.com
EMANON COUNTRY CLUB
543 Old State Road
Falls
18 holes/5,665 yards, par 70
Phone: 570-388-6112
Website: emanoncc.com
FOUR SEASONS GOLF CLUB
332 Slocum Ave.
Exeter
18 holes/5,524 yards, par 70
Phone: 570-655-8869
Website: none
HOLLENBACK PARK & GOLF CLUB
1050 N. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre
9 holes/2,341 yards, par 32
Phone: 570-821-1169
Website: wilkes-barre.city/department-public-works/parks-recreation/pages/golf-courses
HOMESTEAD GOLF COURSE
Route 106
Carbondale
18 holes/4,821 yards, par 67
Phone: 570-282-5197
Website: none
JACK FROST NATIONAL
Route 940 and Jack Frost Mountain Road
Blakeslee
18 holes/7,256 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-443-2414
Website: jackfrostnational.com
LAKELAND GOLF CLUB
Route 107
Fleetville
9 holes/1,525 yards, par 32
Phone: 570-945-9983
Website: lakelandgolfclub.weebly.com
LEHMAN GOLF CLUB
80 Golf Course Road
Dallas
9 holes/2,351 yards, par 34
Phone: 570-675-1686
Website: none
MARJON GOLF CLUB
1360 Griffin Road
Roaring Brook Twp.
9 holes/2,691 yards, par 35
Phone: 570-842-7922
Website: facebook.com/MarjonGolf/
MORGAN HILLS GOLF COURSE
219 Harveyville Road
Hunlock Creek
9 holes/3,040 yards, par 36
Phone: 570-256-3444
Website: morganhillsgolfcourse.com
MOUNTAIN LAUREL GOLF CLUB
100 Mountain Laurel Drive
White Haven
18 holes/6,747 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-443-7424
Website: mountainlaurelgolfclub.com
PINE HILLS COUNTRY CLUB
140 South Keyser Ave.
Taylor
18 holes/6,150 yards, par 71
9-holes, par 27
Phone: 570-562-0138
Website: pinehillscc.net
ROCK CREEK GOLF COURSE
Route 374
Nicholson
18 holes/4,616 yards, par 67
Phone: 570-222-2500
Website: none
ROLLING PINE GOLF COURSE
335 Golf Course Road
Berwick
18 holes/6,469 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-752-1000
Website: rollingpinesgc.com
SAND SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB
10 Clubhouse Drive
Drums
18 holes/6,390 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-788-5845
Website: sandspringsgolf.com
SHADOWBROOK INN & RESORT
201 Resort Lane
Tunkhannock
18 holes/5,907 yards, par 71
Phone: 1-800-955-0295
Website: shadowbrookresort.com
SKYLINE GOLF COURSE
118 Petrilak Road
Greenfield Twp.
18 holes/4,695 yards, par 66
Phone: 570-282-5993
Website: skylinegolfcourse.net
SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
140 Sandy Banks Road
Greenfield Twp.
19 holes/5,546 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-254-4653
Website: sleepyhollowgolfcourse.com
STONE MEADOWS GOLF COURSE
310 Buck Road
White Haven
18 holes/5,200 yards, par 70
Phone: 570-472-3870
Website: none
STONEHEDGE GOLF CLUB
55 Stonehedge Drive
Factoryville
18 holes/6,600 yards, par 71
Phone: 570-836-5108
Website: stonehedge-golf.com
SUGARLOAF GOLF CLUB
18 Golf Course Road
Sugarloaf
18 holes/7,006 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-384-4097
Website: sugarloafgolfclub.com
SUMMIT HILLS GOLF CLUB
1235 Country Club Road
Clarks Summit
18 holes/6,004 yards, par 72
Phone: 570-586-4427
Website: none
THE CLUB AT THE HIGHLANDS
Highland Boulevard
Archbald
9 holes/2,500 yards, par 35
Phone: 570-521-4660
Website: clubatthehighlands.com
WEMBERLY HILLS GOLF CLUB
66 Club House Lane
Olyphant
9 holes/2,944 yards, par 36
Phone: 570-563-1902
Website: wemberlyhills.com
WILKES-BARRE GOLF CLUB
1001 Fairway Drive
Wilkes-Barre
Phone: 570-472-3590
Website: wilkes-barregc.com