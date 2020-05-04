🔊 Listen to this

Former GAR standout Shakir Soto was waived Monday by the Seattle Seahawks, the fourth time he’s been released by an NFL team.

Soto, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle, was among four players waived by Seattle. The Seahawks also announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents. Teams are allowed to bring 90 players into camp. Soto signed with the Seahawks on Dec. 24.

Soto played 42 games at the University of Pittsburgh, starting out as a defensive end and moving to defensive tackle his senior year. He made 120 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss with Pitt.

After not being selected in the 2017 NFL draft, Soto signed as an undrafted free agents with the Denver Broncos. He spent four months with the team before being released prior to the regular season.

The Oakland Raiders signed Soto to their practice squad about three months later. The Raiders then re-signed Soto to a future-reserve contact Jan. 2, 2018, but he was released Sept. 1 on the final cuts to get to the 53-man roster.

Soto then had a stop with the new Alliance of American Football last year. He started for the San Diego Fleet and had four sacks and six quarterback hits when the eight-team league suspended operations April 2 eight games into the 10-game regular-season. The AAF filed for bankruptcy about two weeks later.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Soto shortly after the AAF folded. He spent the entire 2019 preseason with the Cowboys before being waived in the final round of roster cuts before the regular season.