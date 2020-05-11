AHL cancels remainder of season

May 11, 2020 Times Leader Sports

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins season is officially over.

American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Andrews announced today that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a post on the team’s website.

“While the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are disappointed we won’t be able to finish the season, the health of our players, employees, and most importantly our fans must take precedence at this time,” the post reads.

The league will use the current AHL standings to determine league awards for the 2019-2020 season.