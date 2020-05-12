Pocono Raceway gives green flag to more high school graduations

May 12, 2020 John Erzar Sports
Kyle Larson drives down the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway last June. The raceway has announced it will host three more high school graduations in June. Matt Slocum | AP file photo

Kyle Larson drives down the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway last June. The raceway has announced it will host three more high school graduations in June.

Matt Slocum | AP file photo

Pocono Raceway will be giving three more high schools a victory lap.

The 2.5-mile track in Long Pond is adding Jim Thorpe Area, Pocono Mountain East and Pocono Mountain West to the list of graduation ceremonies it will host. The track announced last week that North Pocono will hold its commencement there as well.

North Pocono will graduate on June 12. Pocono Mountain East will be June 19 followed by Pocono Mountain West the next day. The raceway is finalizing details with Jim Thorpe for an early June graduation.

“Pocono Raceway is honored to host these joyous graduations for local high school seniors and their loved ones,” Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said in an email. “It is all about the students and giving them the chance to celebrate all they have accomplished during their high school careers.

“The response from additional school districts has been incredible and we are open to hosting as many ceremonies as possible. Our facility will work directly with each school district to provide social distancing guidelines and outlines to all those participating.”

The raceway, which has hosted two NASCAR Cup Series races annually since 1982, is located on Route 115 about 30 miles south of Wilkes-Barre. It is scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader June 27 and 28.

The graduations will follow social distancing requirements set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each ceremony will allow graduates and their guests to attend while remaining inside their vehicles. The events will be broadcast on the raceway’s internal FM radio station and double-sided video boards.

The students will be called to drive across the start/finish line and invited to complete a victory lap around the track. Each school will provide the programming for their respective event and the opportunity to includes some of their traditional graduation components.

“We are very appreciative of the Pocono Raceway partnering with Pocono Mountain School District to host our East and West graduations for our seniors,” said Dr. Elizabeth Robison, Superintendent of School for the Pocono Mountain School District. “The ceremonies we are planning will provide an exciting and memorable graduation for all of our seniors. This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our graduates.”