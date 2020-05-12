On This Date: Broken records were prevalent at 1981 District 2 girls track and field meet

May 12, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Crestwood’s Gail Roche jumped to a gold medal in the high jump at the 1981 District 2 Class 2A track and field meet. She set a record in the 100-meter low hurdles with a time of 15 seconds, one of many records that fell. Times Leader file photo

Crestwood’s Gail Roche jumped to a gold medal in the high jump at the 1981 District 2 Class 2A track and field meet. She set a record in the 100-meter low hurdles with a time of 15 seconds, one of many records that fell.

Times Leader file photo

It was a record-breaking day at the District 2 girls track and field championships in 1981 at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

Nine records in all fell as Crestwood won the Class 2A crown and Wyoming Valley West won the Class 3A title.

Meyers’ Mary Wazeter set two Class 2A records. She won the 3,200 in 10:35.44, a mark that still stands today. She also won the 1,600, although the time wasn’t reported.

Dallas’ Cathy Newhart also set two Class 2A records. She ran the 100 in 12.6 seconds and the 200 in 26.3 seconds.

Three other Class 2A records were broken. Lake-Lehman’s Peg Cunningham had a throw of 105-1 in the discus. Hanover Area’s Molly Ginley ran the 800 in 2:21.4, and Crestwood’s Gail Roche posted a 15-second speed in the 100 low hurdles.

Two Class 3A records were also set. Wyoming Valley West’s Kelly O’Kane ran the 100 low hurdles in 15.1 seconds. Nanticoke Area’s Lori Distasio won the discus with a throw of 105 feet.

1940

A softball game between Tommy Dorsey’s dance orchestra and the Miles Shoe Store team was set to be played the next Sunday at Kirby Park. Miles Shoe Store manager Joe Ward received conformation via telegram.

Dorsey’s band consisted of several former college athletes. The band was scheduled to perform at Fernbrook Park in Dallas that Sunday evening.

The outcome of the game was never reported.

1960

Tony Konieski pitched a no-hitter as Marymount defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 in Catholic League baseball.

Konieski was responsible for Sacred Heart’s only run. He issued a walk, threw a wild pitch and then committed a throwing error.

Marymount High School was located on Hancock Street in Wilkes-Barre. It closed in 1971 and became part of Bishop Hoban High School.

2000

Coughlin grad Michelle Wolyniec won the 5,000-meter run for Bloomsburg University at the PSAC track and field championships. Her time was 17:51.

Wolyniec went on to compete in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division II Championships and finished eighth. She was inducted into the Bloomsburg Hall of Fame in 2017.

2004

Rob Hess drove in five runs, including two on a double in a five-run seventh inning, as Hanover Area defeated Lake-Lehman 12-10 in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Lehman’s Richard Eckman had six RBI and Dave Racemus scored five runs.

2014

Northwest’s Tyler Burger won four gold medals at the District 2 Class 2A track and field championship meet. His victories came in the high jump, long jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Lake-Lehman’s Emily Johns won the discus and shot put in the Class 2A girls meet.