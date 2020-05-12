H.S. sports: Ohio has model in place for switching fall, spring seasons during pandemic

James Franklin has heard the objections. The grumbling about possibly delaying or shortening the college football season. About potential games with limited crowds or no fans at all.

Even about the possibility of a 2020 season being played in the spring semester of 2021.

But the Penn State coach is willing to consider all of it. Because the alternative of a full cancellation would be catastrophic to athletic departments and college towns across the country.

Penn State and the surrounding community are no different, as the football program’s revenue pays for the rest of the school’s sports programs, and the home games provide a a critical boost to the local economy.

“We’ve got to find a way to make it work if we can,” Franklin said Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “As long as everybody’s going to be safe — safe and healthy.”

Ultimately, that could mean sacrifices.

“I’m open and flexible to doing whatever we possibly can to make it work,” Franklin said. “If we don’t make it work, there are going to be major impacts across the board.

“That could be shortened seasons, that could be a full season, that could be a full season with no fans, that could be a full season but partial fans. … We just we just have to have an open mind to whatever this is going to look like and again go back and trust the experts.”

Franklin’s last virtual press conference had been at the end of March, two weeks after the Nittany Lions and the rest of sports in the country shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than a month later, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to resuming play.

While the pro leagues have been formulating plans as to how to move forward over the next few months — most likely without fans in attendance — college football is in a tougher spot.

The players are not paid and they have no union to collectively bargain the circumstances in which they would resume practice and play with a vaccine still expected to be several months away.

Commissioners of the major conferences have previously said that playing football would first require that colleges, which have gone to remote learning in all areas of the country, are able to welcome students back to campus.

Several university presidents have announced their intentions to reopen this fall, though those plans are contingent on evolving health situations.

Penn State has made no proclamations just yet. The university plans to hold both of its summer sessions of classes online but allowed that students could potentially begin returning toward the end of the second session if conditions improve enough.

One state over, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday on The Paul Finebaum Show that it’s “too early to know” whether college football will be played in his state in the fall.

“Anyone who tells you they know is making it up,” DeWine said. “And I’m not going to make it up.”

Penn State’s opener is scheduled for Sept. 5 against Kent State at Beaver Stadium, but athletic director Sandy Barbour said last month that players might need upwards of six weeks to ramp up from conditioning to practices to games, especially without the benefit of spring football and their typical training regimen.

Franklin said Wednesday that period could be shortened if need be, citing his own playing days at East Stroudsburg in the early 90s.

“When I played college football, you weren’t there all summer,” Franklin said. “You were at home working out on your own. You’d show up and be in training camp for three weeks or a month and you’d go and play.

“You can definitely do it in under six weeks. I think you can do it in a month because that’s how it was always run before.”

Technology also helps the strength staff stay in contact with players to tailor workout plans based on the equipment — or lack thereof — available to them at their homes.

From his conversations with players, Franklin believes they will be very eager to get back into routine and back onto the field.

“They’re going to run back,” Franklin said. “They want to come back. A lot of these guys have gone back to very different situations at home. We have players from all different backgrounds.”

But not every family will be the same. And some players may have to weigh an elevated risk if they have a medical condition, as even something like asthma could make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“There’s also going to be 10%, maybe a little higher or lower, that aren’t comfortable coming back or their families aren’t comfortable with them coming back,” Franklin said. “That’s fine. If you’re not comfortable coming back and you want to stay at home, then we’re supportive.”

As it is, no decisions are imminent. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said over the weekend that the conference will wait out the whole of May and likely much of June before setting any plans for the season into motion.

It’s going to take some creativity. But Franklin is staying optimistic.

“I’m confident that we’re going to find a way to make this thing work,” Franklin said. “I’m hopeful that we’re going to make this thing work, but not at the expense of what’s in the best interests of the safety and welfare of our students.”