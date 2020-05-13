On This Date: Home run was a perfect fit for Barons first baseman in 1940

Wilkes-Barre Barons first baseman Gerry Hannahoe was the winner of a unique contest in 1940 held by a local department store.
The Hub was offering a free pair of shoes for the first home run of the season by a local player at Artillery Park. Hannahoe accomplished the feat three days earlier in a 7-3 loss to Springfield in the opener of an Eastern League doubleheader.
The 6-foot-6 Hannahoe chose a pair of brown and white wingtips. Not a bad prize for his only home run of the season for the Barons, who were the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.
Hannahoe didn’t get to show off his new shoes very long in the area. He played just 17 games with the Barons before moving to Trenton, an independent team in the Class B Interstate League. He played in 140 games with the Barons in 1939.
His career ended after one more season at Trenton.
1950
Hank Boltz won the Inaugural Derby at Bone Stadium in Pittston, but had his victory overturned.
Boltz refused to allow the technical committee to check his race car to determine whether it was “strictly stock.” The victory was then awarded to second-place finisher Romeyn Vose.
The fact Boltz won was amazing considering he rolled his car several times midway through the 25-lap event when he got collected in another accident.
1951
Gerry Dwyer was hired as the new football coach at Plymouth High School. The long-time assistant replaced John Stonik, who left to coach Coughlin.
Plymouth finished 4-4-2 in 1951. The matchup between the new and old Plymouth coaches ended in a 0-0 tie.
Coughlin finished 5-1-3 in its first year under Stonik.
1968
Paul Hahn, considered one of golf’s greatest trick shot artists, gave an exhibition at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.
Among Hahn’s trick shots were hitting a drive nearly 200 yards with a golf club head attached to the end of a 42-inch rubber hose and hitting two tee shots at the same time with drivers in each hand.
1981
Bishop Hoban’s Laura Nork needed some flawless defense to record a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Wyoming Valley West in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.
Nork struck out only one Spartan while walking two. Gina Galardi knocked in a run with a homer.
1985
GAR defeated Lake-Lehman 7-5 to clinch the Class 2A title in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.
A 5-5 tie was broken in the fifth inning when a misplayed flyball allowed GAR’s Tom Sypniewski and Mike McCarthy to score.
2007
Bishop Hafey’s Ashley Dinko threw the last no-hitter in school history as the Vikings defeated MMI Prep 12-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference softball. She struck out seven and walked one.
Hafey merged with Bishop Hoban, Bishop O’Reilly and Seton Catholic to form Holy Redeemer for the 2007-08 school year.
The former Hafey high school is now the Maple Manor Elementary/Middle School in the Hazleton Area School District.