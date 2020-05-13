Penn State O-linemen Menet, Fries staying steady during hiatus

Tackle Will Fries is set to be one of two seniors on offense for Penn State next season.
Had they chosen differently last December, Michal Menet and Will Fries might be in a more comfortable situation now.
Both Penn State offensive linemen could have declared for the NFL draft and be working on signing contracts to give them and their families security in difficult times.
But both didn’t need to take much time after the end of the 2019 regular season to announce they were coming back for their senior campaigns.
They couldn’t have imagined that, months later, there would be questions as to when their last college season would be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not that they have regrets.
“I’m definitely not second-guessing it,” Menet said on a video call with reporters on Wednesday. “I put a lot of time into my decision. It really was kind of an easy decision for me.
“There are definitely things I know I needed to work on to become a better player. I’ve been really addressing those since the season ended, so it’s been a positive for me.”
Added Fries in a separate session, “Every day is kind of a gift to get better. I can really use that time wisely and keep preparing myself to become a better football player.”
Both will be entering their third season as starters for the Nittany Lions, with Menet at center and Fries at right tackle.
Their presence will be critical for a Penn State offense breaking in a new coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca and a new line coach in Phil Trautwein.
As it is, Fries and Menet are set to be the only seniors on offense for the Lions. And when the time eventually does come to get ready for games, the coaches will rely heavily on both of them for leadership.
In the meantime, they’re trying to fulfill that role by keeping communication open with teammates.
“Just checking in on a couple of guys every day,” Fries said. “Seeing how they’re doing, seeing how their family’s doing. These are crazy times, so the most important thing is just to make sure everyone’s mentally straight.
“I think our group has done a great job, even the younger guys are calling me and holding me accountable.”
Stressing about the situation and when practices might resume, Menet and Fries said, is unproductive.
“We’ve discussed all the possibilities, but I’m really trying not to think about it much,” Menet said. “My opinion really doesn’t matter. People who do this stuff for a living are going to be the ones to tell us when it’s the safest for everybody to get back.
“At the end of the day, we all just want to play football and we’re just waiting until somebody gives us the OK to do that.”
Fries agreed.
“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Fries said. “It’s out of my control. I can’t worry about it. All I can do is get myself better every day. All I can do is keep preparing for whatever the next opportunity is.
“At some point, with the guidance of health and safety officials, people will be able to get back. I’m looking forward to when that is.”
Ripple effects
With such uncertainty surrounding next season, a decision made by schools 3,000 miles away could end up affecting the Lions.
This week, the California State University system announced it would be moving to predominately online classes for the fall semester, a decision that could put sports teams at those schools in limbo.
As it happens, one of the 23 universities in the system is San Jose State. And the Spartans are tentatively scheduled to play at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 19.
At this point, there’s no guessing whether any college football be played that weekend, but it’s a situation that bears watching.
Three of the 23 California schools play at the FBS level in the Mountain West Conference, which said it will be monitoring the situation.
Earlier this spring, commissioners of the major conferences told Vice President Mike Pence on a conference call that campuses would need to be open in the fall for football to played.
But that sentiment may be wavering. Most prominently, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said last week that online-only classes wouldn’t prevent games from being held.
Dead period extended
As expected, recruiting will be done digitally for another month.
On Wednesday night, the NCAA further extended the recruiting dead period through June 30. High school prospects can’t visit campuses and coaches can’t visit them in person.