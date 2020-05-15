On This Date: Bishop O’Reilly boys volleyball closed out an era in 2007

May 15, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
The final high school sporting event in the Bishop O'Reilly gym was a boys volleyball match between the Queensmen and Lake-Lehman in 2007.

The final high school sporting event in the Bishop O’Reilly gym was a boys volleyball match between the Queensmen and Lake-Lehman in 2007.

The Bishop O’Reilly boys volleyball team did everything possible to delay the inevitable in 2007.

The Queensmen went five sets with Lake-Lehman before falling in the final high school sporting event at the school’s gymnasium.

O’Reilly, Bishop Hoban, Bishop Hafey and Holy Redeemer merged the next school year to form Holy Redeemer. The new school used the former Hoban high school. O’Reilly was converted into the Good Shepherd Academy elementary center.

O’Reilly lost the first game 25-16, but battled back for 25-18 and 25-20 wins. Lehman closed out the match with victories of 25-19 and 15-5.

The crowd really got behind the Queensmen to start the second game. Students in the balcony chanted “Let’s go Queensmen,” throughout. The gym had seating on one side with a balcony. There was a stage on the other side.

“It was the last game in this gym and we definitely wanted to go out with a win,” O’Reilly coach Justin Udzilla said. “The guys played their hearts out. We just kind of lied down a little at the end.”

O’Reilly began boys volleyball in 1998.

1931

Plymouth High School sophomore Ben Johnson set a record in the board jump and also won the 100 and 220 dashes in the District 2 track and field meet at Nesbitt Field in Kingston.

Johnson went on to finish third in the 220 at the state meet. A year later, he won the 100, 220 and long jump at states.

Johnson went on to run at Columbia University where he won several national titles. He failed to make the Olympic team in 1932, finishing third in the 220. An injury and World War II prevented him from ever racing in the Olympics.

1936

History repeated itself for Tom Callahan at Fox Hill Country Club.

Callahan recorded a hole-in-one on the 158-yard No. 3 hole using a 3-iron. He also aced the same hole in 1928.

Both times Callahan was golfing with Andy Kizis, Edward McGovern and Ken English. He was employed as the administrator of closed banks in Luzerne County.

1965

The Gills brothers – John and Francis – won the member-guest tournament at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. The Gills combined to shoot an 11-under 60 to top an 80-team field.

Gordon Dietterick and George Common fired a 62 to finish second.

1966

Tex Gemski and Ron Timko combined to throw a no-hitter as Plains defeated Wilkes-Barre Township 7-1 in high school baseball.

Gemski pitched five innings but had control issues and was pulled entering the sixth. He had walked five and hit two batters. Timko finished off the no-hitter.

1967

Carl Dedek, of Swoyersville, caught a 33-inch, 18-pound lake trout at Harveys Lake.

Dedek was fishing alone near the picnic grounds.

1982

Bill Kvashay, of Bear Creek, won the Wyoming Seminary Association 10-K Run in a time of 31:54.

Mountain Top’s Mike Rawls was second and Wilkes-Barre’s Dave Jiunta was third.

Debbie Linkiewicz, of Warrior Run, was the top female finisher.