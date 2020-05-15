NASCAR waiting to get green light from Wolf for Pocono doubleheader

May 15, 2020 Times Leader Sports
Staff and wire reports
NASCAR’s schedule still has Pocono Raceway’s historic doubleheader set for June 27-28, but Gov. Tom Wolf said the state will wait to see how the coronavirus situation develops before making any decision on the races.

NASCAR announced plenty of changes to its June schedule on Thursday. Right up until, that is, the end of the month, when Pocono Raceway is scheduled to hold its historic Cup Series doubleheader.

Because to hold races at the track, Pennsylvania still has to sign off on it.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he spoke to NASCAR officials about the status of the June 27 and 28 Cup races at Pocono, which is scheduled to hold a four-day stretch of events staring June 25 that also includes ARCA, Xfinity and Trucks Series races.

And for now, Wolf is waiting to see how things develop with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which still has parts of the state under a stay-at-home order.

“We actually had conversations with NASCAR, and I told them Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision,” Wolf said at a Friday news conference. “The area that they want to have this gathering in is actually in the red right now — red zone, red phase — so I told them Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision.”

Counties in the western and north-central parts of the state have already moved to a yellow phase, which allows group gatherings of up to 25 people and some non-life sustaining businesses to reopen. On Friday, Wolf announced another round of movement into the yellow for 12 more counties, including Wyoming County, next week.

But Pocono Raceway is located in Monroe County, which remains one of 18 counties in the red along with Luzerne County. Those counties remain under the most restrictions, including a stay-at-home order.

Wolf’s plan calls for most entertainment venues like race tracks and casinos to remain closed until their respective counties enter the green phase. No counties have moved to green yet.

Governors in other states have begun to open back up, and the Cup Series is scheduled to resume Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, albeit without fans in the stands. Multiple circuits will run four times in 11 days at Darlington and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

After that, NASCAR announced that it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans.

NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the Cup Series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus. But Thursday’s revised schedule didn’t address the scheduled doubleheader weekend at Pocono and the rest of season.

As it is, Pocono and NASCAR are still making tickets for the weekend available to buy on their websites.

The track released a statement last month that it would not be granting interviews, and that its schedule remained unchanged.

“If a future decision is made by NASCAR or Pennsylvania state officials to change or update our events, we will share those details on our website and social media channels,” the statement said.