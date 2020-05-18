On This Date: Dallas girls soccer made history by winning first WVC title in 1990

By John Erzar
Dallas’ Jen Besecker moves the ball upfield as Crestwood’s Dawn Auferio pursues in the first-ever WVC girls soccer championship game in 1990 at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Times Leader file photo

The Dallas girls soccer team made history in dominating fashion in 1990.

Powered by four first-quarter goals, Dallas routed Crestwood 8-3 at Spartan Stadium in Kingston to win the first-ever Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer championship.

Wendy Hozempa scored twice and Jen Besecker and Sue Richardson added goals in the outburst. Soccer used to be played in 20-minute quarters rather than 40-minute halves.

Besecker completed her hat trick with a pair of third-quarter goals. Amy Shelly scored in the second quarter as the Mountaineers took a 5-2 lead at halftime. Richardson finished up the scoring with a fourth-quarter goal.

Besecker was also the first Times Leader girls soccer MVP after scoring 27 goals and adding five assists.

Ann Mulcahy, Sue Poharski and Molly Kauffman scored for Crestwood.

The game marked the end of the season for Dallas, which finished 12-0. There were no District 2 girls soccer playoff until 1993 when Bishop Hoban edged Dallas 2-1 in the inaugural championship game.

The PIAA started a state tournament for girls soccer in 1992, but District 2 didn’t participate until 1993. Hoban and Dallas qualified.

Girls soccer was divided into fall and spring seasons, with the major of schools in the East playing in the spring, until 2012. The 2012 season was unique as WVC teams which played in the spring of that year then played again in the fall as the PIAA united the sport into one season.

1958

Andy Schultz hurled his second no-hitter of the season as Jenkins Township defeated Dupont in East Anthracite League high school baseball.

Schultz struck out 11 and walked one. He tossed a no-hitter a few weeks earlier against Harter, which was in West Nanticoke.

1963

John Huda threw a no-hitter with 22 strikeouts as Dupont defeated Port Blanchard 13-0 in Suburban League high school baseball.

Huda faced the minimum of 27 batters. The only batter to reach base walked, but Huda picked him off.

The other four outs were recorded on two grounders to second base and a pair of comebackers to Huda.

Huda was a recently addition to Dupont after moving from Factoryville.

1981

Wilkes-Barre’s Tim Evans finished 12th in his Sports Car of American pro series debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He recorded an average speed of 108.624 mph in his English built RT I Ralt. He started 23rd.

1982

Wyoming Area’s Mike Colorusso was given the UNICO Brian Piccolo Award, which was presented annually to the Wyoming Valley Conference football player of Italian-American decent who excelled on and off the field.

Colorusso rushed for 1,200 yards for Wyoming Area and received a scholarship to the University of Rochester. He also received the Wyoming-West Wyoming American Legion most outstanding football player award a week earlier.

1995

The Wyoming Valley Boxing Hall of Fame inducted four new members at its 11th annual banquet at Genetti’s Best Western

The inductees were Michael Hogan, Charles Liscosky, Victor Supplee and Johnny Attardo. Supplee and Attardo were inducted posthumously.

Hogan was an amateur bantamweight and welterweight from 1949-1952. Liscosky was a trainer and cornerman who also did some promoting. Supplee was a promoter in the 1940s and 1950s. Attardo was a middleweight in the 1930s who was known as an “outlaw fighter” for accepting unsanctioned fights during his career.