WBS Penguins bringing back defenseman Jon Lizotte

May 26, 2020 Derek Levarse Penguins, Sports
By Derek Levarse [email protected]
Hockey across the map is in a state of flux while planning for the future. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins want Jon Lizotte to be a part of theirs.

In the team’s first transaction since the 2019-20 season was officially canceled earlier this month, the Penguins announced Tuesday they had signed Lizotte, a defenseman coming off of his rookie campaign, to an AHL contract for 2020-21.

Lizotte, 25, played in 59 games in his first pro season and did enough to impress first-year Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach and general manager Mike Vellucci to return.

Though Lizotte didn’t score a goal last season, he did post the team’s best plus-minus rating at plus-16 while contributing 17 assists. Notably, he meshed well with fellow blueliner Pierre Olivier-Joseph, a former first-round draft pick who was also in his first season as a pro.

Lizotte doesn’t have Joseph’s pedigree — he originally joined the team in the spring of 2019 on an amateur tryout offer as an undrafted free agent — but he has been part a steady player on successful teams.

The North Dakota native had a solid four-year career at St. Cloud State, playing 147 games and helping the Huskies win a conference championship in 2016 as well as regular season crowns in 2018 and 2019.

Lizotte managed to score his first pro goal while playing three games on that ATO in 2018-19 before the season ended with the Penguins missing the playoffs. He inked his first AHL contract last June.

It remains to be seen when his second contract will actually begin. On Tuesday the NHL began to publicly lay out its plans to resume and finish the 2019-20 season, and though no formal timeline was set, the playoffs would likely run all the way through September.

That would lead to a delayed start to 2020-21 and a domino effect on the AHL, which will be in wait-and-see mode as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Any decisions on dates and details for the next AHL season aren’t likely to come soon.

LOCAL GOLF

Golfers have had time to knock the rust off their game since Pennsylvania courses reopened a few weeks ago. And a Dallas resident had another outing to remember.

Irem Country Club reported Tuesday that Tom Stitzer recently shot a hole in one at the course, recording it with an 8-iron on No. 17 (140 yards).

Aces are nothing new for Stitzer, who now has nine, according to Irem. Witnessing this latest one were Guthrie Mitchell, Coray Mitchell and Charlie Preece.