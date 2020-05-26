WBS Penguins bringing back defenseman Jon Lizotte

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins arrived for Wednesday night’s game in need of a few more scoring options.

That remained true with the Penguins facing a two-goal deficit late in the second period.

Justin Almeida and Kasper Bjorkqvist expanded the team’s list of scorers with their first professional goals, setting the stage for Stefan Noesen’s game-winner in a 5-3 victory over the Binghamton Devils.

The Penguins scored the game’s final four goals to remain unbeaten in 11 games against Binghamton since the franchise began its affiliation with the Devils.

Noesen scored twice, including a clinching empty-netter, in the final 2:14 to give him a league-high six goals in five games.

The Penguins (2-2-1-0) had lost their previous three games and had only scored nine times in the first four games.

“I thought we played terrible in the first, made a couple of mistakes and they were all over us,” Penguins coach Mike Vellucci said. “As a young team, I think that happens, but in the second and third, we didn’t give them anything.”

The Penguins shut out the Devils over the final 30:41, giving the comeback a chance to materialize.

The first goal of the rally came with 16 seconds left in the second period when Ryan Haggerty came up with a Binghamton turnover in the neutral zone.

Haggerty sent the puck ahead to Almeida, who raced into the offensive zone, stopped quickly high in the right circle and fired off a wrist shot into the far, top corner of the net.

Almeida, 20, played one game with the Penguins last season after his Junior career ended and was in just his second game this season. He showed off the shot that allowed him to finish third in the Western Hockey League in scoring last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

It was Bjorkqvist’s turn next.

Another strong forechecking shift with linemates Chase Berger and Sam Miletic led to them wearing down the Binghamton defense until Bjorkqvist scored the tying goal at 8:58 of the third.

“I thought they played great all game and they got rewarded with ice time again,” Vellucci said of a unit that has earned a larger role over the past two games. “They probably got the most ice time out of anybody because they deserved it. We even put them on the second unit of the power play.”

Bjorkqvist, a former captain of Finland’s junior national team and at Providence College, is 21 and was playing in just his seventh professional game, including two with the Penguins at the end of last season.

“It was kind of a dirty goal, not the most beautiful one,” Bjorkqvist said. “But, if I want to score in this league, I think that’s how I have to score them, get the help off of my linemates.”

Noesen took it from there.

Andrew Agozzino got off a backhand shot that led to goalie Evan Cormier leaving a long rebound in the left circle.

Noesen showed he knew what to do with that, with a quick shot that he rattled in off the near goal post.

“It was a hustle play,” Noesen said. “It was one of those things where we were getting chances all night between (Jake Lucchini), myself and (Agozzino).”

Binghamton, which got a goal and two assists from former Penguin Ben Street, had jumped on the Penguins early.

The Devils scored 2:05 into the game, had a 9-1 shot advantage after six minutes and led 2-1 after one period with the help of 20 shots on goal.

Binghamton took advantage of a power play to score the early goal.

Street sent a pass from the right wing to Brett Seney approaching the left post. Seney quickly slipped a pass across the crease to Chris Conner for an easy goal.

The Penguins scored on their first shot, tying the game just 32 seconds later.

Lucchini made a strong move coming down the right wing. He got around one defenseman and beat the other to the front of the net to score the goal.

Binghamton did not need the power play to score its next goal with 1:38 left in the first period.

Instead, the Devils made the most of a delayed penalty call coming on Noesen.

Cormier skated to the bench and Street joined the play.

Street entered the zone, gained control of the puck in stride at the right point and ripped a hard shot through traffic for the goal.

Binghamton scored from close range again before the midway point in the second period.

Seney again sent a pass through the crease, this time in the opposite direction. Joey Anderson scored by winning a battle with defenseman Michael Kim at the left post.

NOTES: Noesen was first star, Bjorkqvist second and Almeida third. … Emil Larmi made 30 saves for his first career AHL win in goal. … Penguins center Thomas DiPauli missed his first game with an injury, but Vellucci said he is close to being ready. … The Penguins do not play again until Saturday night in Bridgeport against the Sound Tigers. … Jordy Bellerive drew a game misconduct along with Binghamton’s Nathan Bastian when they were the second altercation, along with a fight between Joseph Cramarossa and Binghamton’s Michael McLeod. Noesen and Bjorkqvist said the team got a boost from the efforts by Bellerive and Cramarossa.

Penguins 5, Binghamton 3

Binghamton`2`1`0 — 3

Penguins`1`1`3 — 5

First Period — 1, Binghamton, Conner 3 (Seney, Street), 2:05 (PP). 2, Penguins, Lucchini 2 (Joseph, Czuczman), 2:37. 3, Binghamton, Street 1 (McLeod, Bastian), 18:22. Penalty_Kim, Penguins (high sticking), 1:19.

Second Period — 4, Binghamton, Anderson 2 (Street), 9:19. 5, Penguins, Almeida 1 (Haggerty), 19:44. Penalties_McLeod, Binghamton (slashing), 1:23; Bastian, Binghamton (fighting, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 13:23; Cramarossa, Penguins (cross checking, fighting); McLeod, Binghamton (fighting), 13:23; Bellerive, Penguins (fighting, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 13:23.

Third Period — 6, Penguins, Bjorkqvist 1 (Miletic, Berger), 8:58. 7, Penguins, Noesen 5 (Lucchini, Agozzino), 17:46. 8, Penguins, Noesen 6 (Agozzino, Warsofsky), 18:51 (EN). Penalties_Angello, Penguins (roughing), 6:48; Gignac, Binghamton (high sticking), 12:10.

Shots on Goal — Binghamton 20-4-9—33. Penguins 10-16-7—33.

Power-play opportunities — Binghamton 1 of 3; Penguins 0 of 2.

Goalies — Binghamton, Cormier 1-1-0 (32 shots-28 saves). Penguins, Larmi 0-0-1 (33 shots-30 saves).

Referees — Peter Schlittenhardt, Anthony Tapper; Linesmen — Patrick Dapuzzo, Ryan Knapp.

A — 3,939.

https://www.timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_WBS-jpg-3.jpg