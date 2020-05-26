On This Date: Lake-Lehman softball got a special victory in 1996

May 26, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Lake-Lehman’s Kelly Spencer, No. 16, celebrates after Kacy Ziomek, No. 17, scores the game’s first run in the WVC Class 3A Northern Division softball championship game in 1996 at Kirby Park. Nikki Newell also congratulates Ziomek. Times Leader file photo

Lake-Lehman was a little bit more special in a special playoff in 1996 to determine the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A Northern Division softball championship.

Kim Spencer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and her sister Kelly played a key part in a two-run sixth inning as the Black Knights defeated Tunkhannock 2-0 at Kirby Park.

Kim Spencer allowed her only hit with one out in the seventh on a bloop single to left by Ryan Purdy.

Kacy Ziomek started the sixth with a lead-off single. Kelly Spencer reached on an error on her bunt, sending Ziomek to third.

Darby Wolfe then singled in Ziomek, and Diane Alters singled to score Kelly Spencer.

1970

Pretty Dancer, a 31-1 longshot, won the eighth race at Pocono Downs to trigger a $19,406 Big E payoff.

Pretty Dancer edged Pacesetter Innes in a photo finish. The payout across the board was $64.60, $18.80 and $8.60.

1975

The East defeated the West 85-75 in the Meet of Champions at Wilkes-Barre Stadium. The event featured the top track and field athletes in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Nanticoke Area’s Dennis Pawlowski and Len Stone paced the East. Pawlowski won the one-mile and two-mile runs and ran on the winning two-mile relay team. Stone won the 800 and ran on the one-mile and two-mile relay teams.

GAR’s Joe Yensavage and Pittston Area’s Ed Heston also ran on the two-mile relay team. Nanticoke Area’s Tom Wasilewski, GAR’s Dave Krafcik and Hanover’s Frank Clark ran legs on the one-mile relay team.

The fourth annual event was sponsored by the Wyoming Valley Track Coaches Association, with proceeds going to the US Olympic Committee.

1983

The big start of the American Legion baseball season was canceled due to the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A championship game.

Legion Weekend was to have a tripleheader at Artillery Park followed by a doubleheader the following day. Admission was $1 each day. But with Meyers and Bishop Hoban using the field, the plan was scrapped.

Instead, American Legion baseball opened with single games both days and neither was at Artillery Park.

1987

The Coughlin baseball team was informed it wouldn’t be eligible to play in the Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A championship game because it had a player who was academically ineligible on the roster for several weeks.

Instead, Hanover Area would be set to play the Bishop Hoban vs. Wyoming Valley West winner for the title. Hoban advanced because it picked up a forfeit win over Coughlin because of the ineligible players. Coughlin forfeited six games total.

Valley West coach Gerry Stortz and Hoban coach Jim Maloney said they had already began to collect uniforms and store equipment when informed they would have to play.