The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hadn’t played a game yet, but it was revealed in 1998 how the team would look on the ice.

The Penguins’ home uniforms were unveiled before a crowd of 300 at Victoria Inn in Pittston Township. The name matched the parent Pittsburgh Penguins in order to identify with the NHL club. The colors of black and gold along with red were also a nod to Pittsburgh.

“We test-marketed the logo and were extremely encouraged by response,” WBS president Jeff Barrett said. “Now we’re ready to roll.”

The team had already sold 4,000 season tickets.

The biggest ovation of the night came for Kevin Blaum, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority chairman. A referendum vote in 1995 to build an arena failed by a small margin, but Blaum was a force to keep the project moving.

“We’re on target for October ’99,” Blaum said. “There are no kinks. We will be open.”

1958

Although Tunkhannock baseball finished the regular season unbeaten, the Tigers stumbled in the District 12 playoffs. They managed just two hits in a 4-0 loss to Green Dreher High School.

The old District 12 later became part of District 2. Green Dreher later became part of the Wallenpaupack School District.

1970

Paul Podolak became the first track athlete from West Side Central Catholic to win a state title. He won the 120-yard low hurdles in 14.8 seconds at the Pennsylvania Catholic Interscholastic Athletic Association meet in Lancaster.

Teammates John Baron (shot put) and Carl Kaschak (javelin) won silver medals.

1970

Nanticoke Area defeated Coughlin 6-1 at Wyoming Valley West stadium to win the Luzerne County League baseball title in its first season under coach John Kashatus.

Pitcher Ray Gonshar allowed three hits and a run in the first inning and then held Coughlin hitless the rest of the way. Tom Bilko had a two-run homer.

1985

Tom Donahue resigned as Hazleton High School’s boys basketball coach, citing the school doesn’t have a strong commitment to the program. He said the team had poor facilities, used an antiquated St. Joseph’s gym and he had little control over the program.

Donahue was the WVC Coach of the Year in 1984 after his team won its second consecutive District 4 Class 4A championship. He accepted the boys basketball coaching position at Northampton.

1999

Lake-Lehman grad Brian Kelly scored in the 58th minute for the New York-New Jersey MetroStars, who ended up losing 4-3 to the New England Revolution in a Major League Soccer game.

Kelly, who was a two-time Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year in boys soccer, was selected fifth overall by the MetroStars in the 1997 MLS draft after playing at Duke. He played with the MetroStars into 2000 before being traded to the LA Galaxy. He finished his MLS career in 2001 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny.