Etched in Stone

American flag at former CCC Camp Morton on Memorial Day 2020. Courtesy of William Williams The year ‘1936’ and the name ‘Tony Skura’ etched in rock overlooking Camp Morton. Courtesy of William Williams Civilian Conservation Corps boys overlooking Camp Morton. Courtesy of Sullivan County Historical Society USS Yorktown and U.S. Navy destroyers on June 4, 1942. Courtesy of U.S. National Archives

“The boys sitting on the ledge could see many things far below them. They could see a tendril of smoke rising from the mess hall, the barracks where they slept and an American flag snapping in the breeze.”

Any view from atop Huckleberry Mountain on State Game Lands 13 in Sullivan County is a spectacular sight. But for those who climb the north escarpment and look back toward the town of Nordmont, the scene is one of exceptional beauty. There are no signs of human activity in the valley below, only far-away mountains, a vast rolling sea of trees and a pristine mountain stream – but it wasn’t always this way.

I just finished reading “The Boys in the Boat” one spring evening, a best-selling novel detailing the improbable run of the Washington University eight-man crew team that culminated in a gold medal for the United States at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. My mind eased back to the present day and found the rest of me in pajamas on my recliner, with a cat on my lap. Little did I know that the following day I would return to that same year and the days of the great depression, FDR and the boys of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

The photograph was taken over 85 years ago. It is old but the three boys in it are young. They are perched on a rock ledge, high in a mountain. They are dressed in long-sleeve uniform shirts and sport hair styles of the period. None of them are facing the camera. It is likely fall. Below them is Civilian Conservation Corps Camp S-104, known as Camp Morton, near the town of Benton.

My mission was to find the rock in the photograph, spurred on by a love of history and overwhelming curiosity. I had not heard of anyone venturing to the rock or met a single soul who knew where it was. Plus, it was a beautiful spring day, my office work was caught up and I needed the exercise. The early morning hike took me across Fishing Creek and up along a narrow tumbling stream towards its likely location. Within an hour, the massive boulder loomed above toward my left.

Unfolding a copy of the photo, my eyes bounced back and forth from the image to current view. Hemlocks and black birch trees that took root decades earlier now peered above the ledge and their branches crowded the sides. But the view remained spectacular, and I felt a rewarding sense of accomplishment.

Something out of place drew my gaze to the right corner of the rock shelf. It was there that random lines of nature were replaced with curves and straight lines made by human hand. I could make out the numbers 1-9-3-6 and letters spelling out a name.

Anthony Stanley “Tony” Skura is 17 years old in 1936 and the son of Polish immigrants who settled in Wilkes-Barre. Like many families throughout the country, the Skuras are feeling pains from the market crash of ’29 and the great depression that followed. Food is hard to come by and jobs for a 17-year-old young man like Tony are scarce. He is the second oldest of five children and the responsibility of providing for his family is weighing heavily on him. Tony decides to join the Civilian Conservation Corps.

The CCC program was enacted by Congress in 1933 as part of newly elected president Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative. It provided work for young men in reforestation, road construction and developing national parks. The program aimed to alleviate massive unemployment by employing single men ages 17 to 25 while implementing a nationwide conservation program. Many boys lied about their age when applying and donned the uniform.

The young men began the daunting tasks of reforestation, road and bridge construction, wildfire suppression, stream improvement, erosion control operations and a host of national and state park projects. They were known as “Roosevelt’s Tree Army” for their work to revitalize the nation’s forests.

Camp operations were directed by personnel from the Department of the Army and skilled civilian engineers and foresters served as foremen that oversaw most work projects away from camp. The CCC boys each were paid $1 a day, with $25 of their monthly checks sent to their families back home. By the end of 1935, over 2,650 camps dotted the landscape of the United States that employed over 505,000 young men.

Tony arrived at Camp Morton in October of 1936 after working a short stint at Camp Thornhurst in the Poconos. Camp Morton was situated along the west branch of Fishing Creek in Sullivan County near Benton, at the base of Huckleberry Mountain. The surrounding mountains were reduced to a scarred landscape of tree stumps and rock caused by decades of wanton deforestation. Wildlife was scarce and wildfires were common. It was in the surrounding state game lands that the CCC boys constructed roads, fought forest fires and planted thousands of trees. Wildlife conservation efforts were aimed at fighting forest disease pests, restoring wild game habitat and improving stream conditions to benefit native brook trout.

During the same month, Tony Skura arrived at Camp Morton, a traditional military ceremony took place miles away. It would play a major role in his life and help determine the fate of a nation. The Navy destroyer USS Balch was commissioned at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Leisure time on weekends was treasured and the camp newspaper reported that Camp Morton hosted monthly dances at the recreation hall. Revelers would sway to the swing time music of Sammy Ross and his Band. Local girls from Benton, Bloomsburg and Williamsport were bused to the camp and danced the night away to songs such as “Stardust”, “Pennies from Heaven” and “The Boogie Woogie Stomp.” Educational programs on a variety of subjects were offered most weekday evenings and many of the boys received their high school equivalency diploma while at camp.

The boys enjoyed exploring the surrounding mountains and hiking to the large boulder jutting from the face of Huckleberry Mountain offered a commanding view of the camp below. When Tony made his way to that rock, or who was with him when he got there, has been lost to history. But it is certain that he brought a few items along to commemorate the occasion – a hammer and a chisel. After the young men descended the mountain and returned to camp, the numbers 1936 and Tony’s name remained behind, etched in stone and all but forgotten.

Camp Morton was disbanded in December 1937 along with many CCC camps throughout the United States. The economy was recovering, and more lucrative jobs were becoming available. The onset of World War II brought an end to the CCC nationwide. The country needed all its resources for the war effort and there was no longer funding for the Corps. There would never be another program like it. Millions of men who served in the CCC easily transitioned into military life. They were disciplined, trained in teamwork and accustomed to hard work. They were ready to join American forces in the fight against tyranny.

Petty Officer Second Class Skura is 23 years old and his ship is surrounded by a frenzy of chaos. Deafening noise from churning machinery pulses through his head and oppressive heat in the cramped space drains his energy. The stench of fuel oil fills the air. On the deck above him, guns of the USS Balch and other ships of Navy Task Force Sixteen pound away at swarming Japanese Vals and Kates and Zeroes.

A United States aircraft carrier is flooding with water and listing heavily to port, suffering fatal wounds inflicted by Japanese bombs and torpedoes. Many of its crew members were blown into the water. Captain Elliott Buckmaster gives the order to abandon ship. Tony and his shipmates stoke the massive engines of the Balch and speed toward her. They are in the waters of the North Pacific, around 1,000 miles north of Pearl Harbor – near a tiny island called Midway.

The crew of the Balch witnessed men of the USS Yorktown stuffed in lifeboats and bobbing in the oil-slicked waters that day in June of 1942. Several were severely burned or injured, crying out in pain. Many puked from swallowing seawater and diesel fuel. Some were dead. A total of 545 men were rescued by the Balch. The Yorktown would limp on for three more days before slipping below the surface of the water. The decisive battle sees four Japanese aircraft carriers sunk and turns the tide of the war. Pearl Harbor was avenged. The USS Balch would go on to support the Marine landings at Guadalcanal and other notable campaigns throughout World War II.

Anthony Stanley “Tony” Skura is 80 years old in 1999. He is in Connecticut attending the annual reunion of crew members who served aboard the USS Balch and her sister ship USS Porterfield. Skura wears his Navy dress blues to the memorial service for fallen shipmates, making quite an impression. “He lived for those reunions,” said his granddaughter Toni McLamb from her home in North Carolina.

His final days are spent in Boynton Beach, Fla. Toni described her grandfather as a fierce family man and a bit of a jokester. “My grandfather always had a funny story to share,” said Toni. “He loved his family and his country. I miss him more with each passing day.” All that is left are fond memories – and a name carved in rock.

Memorial Day dawns warm and peaceful on Huckleberry Mountain. As sunshine cascades down to Camp Morton, a small flag catches the eyes of hopeful turkey hunters and a few cyclists making their way up Fishing Creek Road. Its horizontal lines stand in stark contrast to nature’s random patterns – the surrounding greenery accented with a splash of red, white and blue.