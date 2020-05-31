On This Date: NFL QB and Central Catholic grad Joe Pisarcik felt the heat in 1981

May 31, 2020
By John Erzar [email protected]
Former West Side Catholic star and NFL quarterback Joe Pisarcik, center, was the subject of a roast at Gus Genetti’s Motor Inn in 1981 as fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Dr. George Moses, left, served as the toastmaster. On the right is Bernie Popson, Pisarcik’s high school coach. Times Leader file photo

West Side Central Catholic grad Joe Pisarcik took many hits in his 11 years as a quarterback in the CFL and NFL. He was sacked more 10 times at Gus Genetti’s Motor Inn back in 1981.

Pisarcik was the subject of a roast to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society. A group of local personalities – including Dr. George Moses, former NFL running back and Hanover grad Tom Woodeshick and Pisarcik’s high school coach Bernie Popson – took turns poking fun at the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

“The Giants traded Joe because of sickness and fatigue,” Moses said. “They were sick and tired of having him on the team.”

The jokes were pretty much on the same corny level. The fundraiser was attended by 450 and raised about $9,000.

Although best known for the “Miracle In the Meadowlands” fumble, Pisarcik carved out a long career. He played with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders from 1974-1976 before joining the New York Giants in 1977. He was traded to the Eagles in 1980 and concluded his career in 1984.

1907

Plains Township native Ed Walsh pitched a shutout as the Chicago White Sox defeated the St. Louis Browns.

Walsh finished the season with a 24-18 record and a 1.60 ERA. He was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

1934

Joe Makowski pitched Ashley’s second no-hitter of the week in a 4-0 victory over GAR.

Dave Evans had a no-hitter earlier in the week in a 3-0 win over Swoyersville.

1959

Roy Siegel, of Mountain Top, scored a hole-in-one on the par-3, 145-yard eighth hole at Indian Mountain Golf Course in Kresgeville.

Siegel was playing with Kingston residents Frank Dugan and Tucker Kosteva and Dr. Marcus Miller of Wilkes-Barre.

1964

Farmer Mike’s defeated Oak Grove 5-4 to move into first place in the Wyoming Valley Morning Softball League.

Bob Kukoski hit a grand slam in the seventh inning for Farmer Mike’s.

1970

The Nanticoke Area School District selected Ken Young to run its new swimming program.

Plans call for program to start during the 1970-71 school year and then moving to the varsity level the following year.

1972

Injuries will prevent AJ Foyt from racing in the Schaefer 500 at Pocono International Raceway in July.

Foyt suffered burns in a USAC dirt track race five days earlier.

1978

Barry Harcharufka set the school mark for strikeouts in a season as Wyoming Valley West defeated GAR 1-0 in the semifinals of the Wyoming Valley League baseball semifinals.

Harcharufka struck out 14 to increase his season total to 98. He broke the record of Jim Passerielli, who was playing with Reading in the Eastern League.

The Spartans scored the only run in the fourth inning when John Duda doubled to score Dave Hower.

GAR’s only hit came on a fifth-inning single by Ed Yankosky,