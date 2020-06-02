On This Date: Third strike was the charm for Meyers in District 2 Class 2A title game in 2010

A third strike gave Meyers a second chance to rally against Holy Redeemer in the District 2 Class 2A baseball championship game in 2010.
Meyers’ John Nargoski swung at a pitch in the dirt in the bottom of the seventh for what Redeemer thought was the final out of the game. Nargoski, though, took off for first because the ball wasn’t caught. He reached safely and Ron Missal, who was on third, dashed home to tie the score 13-13.
Meyers then scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch for a 14-13 victory.
“I’m not going to lie. I was a little nervous up there,” Nargoski said. “But as soon as I swung at that third strike I heard it bounce. … And I thought, ‘I’m going to beat this out.’ I’m not the fleetest of foot. It was pretty far-fetched for me to dig that out.”
The game itself was pretty far-fetched. The teams banged out 29 hits against nine pitchers.
Meyers was down to its final out when Tyler Marino hit an RBI single and Missal followed with a two-run double. Missal completed the four-run rally by scoring when Nargoski reached on the dropped third strike.
Redeemer hadn’t been retired in order until the top of the eighth when Meyers reliever Corey Dubil recorded a 1-2-3 inning. Dubil then led off the bottom of the eighth with a double. Courtesy runner Tony Morrash moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch with Joe DiMaggio batting.
Meyers advanced to the PIAA tournament for the third and final time in school history. The Mohawks lost to District 4 champion Loyalsock 6-1 in the first round.
1960
Hanover grad Hal Woodeshick pitched a complete game to lead the Washington Senators to a 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Woodeshick pitched 11 years in the majors, appearing mostly as a reliever. He started his career with the Detroit Tigers in 1956 and also played for Houston, St. Louis and Cleveland. He led the National League in saves – retroactively because it didn’t become an official stat until 1969 – with 24 for Houston in 1964.
1965
Noel Thomas, of Forty Fort, recorded the first hole-in-one of the season at Irem Temple Country Club.
Thomas used a seven iron to ace the 175-yard No. 17 hole.
Thomas was golfing with Wilson Flock, Granville Snowdon and Jim Shanklin.
1986
East Pennsboro defeated Hanover Area 17-16 in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game at Artillery Park that resulted in police arriving to keep unruly fans under control.
The issue was the East Pennsboro pitching. Hanover Area had one player hit by a pitch in the first inning and another just missed by a pitch and then two more plunked in the fourth. Then came the fifth inning which resulted in Hanover Area’s Joe Polanowski being hit for a second time. He had to be removed on a stretcher wearing a neck brace. Police from four towns arrived at that time to keep the angry fans on both sides in check.
East Pennsboro coach Walter Kramer said he wanted to remove reliever Mike Shuff, who was visibly shaken from hitting Polanowski, but said, “If I lose him I don’t have another starter.”
Shuff didn’t last long. Two more pitches at the head of Hanover Area’s Joe Ropietski made umpire Charles Coslett eject Shuff.
East Pennsboro waited for the large crowd, with an estimated 500 Hanover Area fans in attendance, to clear the field before his team boarded the bus home.
“They’re like our fans, good people but they get excited,” Kramer said. “I wasn’t worried about the kids or the coaches getting into a fight, but I was concerned about the crowd getting nasty.”
Hanover Area rallied from deficits of 9-2 going to the bottom of the second and 17-11 going to the bottom of the sixth, but fell a run short after scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Polanowski spent the night at Mercy Hospital and was released the following day.
1991
Meyers grad and University of Scranton pitcher Pete Tarutis was selected in the 17th round of the baseball draft by the Montreal Expos.
Tarutis played one season with the Expos’ short-season team in the New York-Penn League, appearing in 21 games and posting an 0-2 record with a 5.24 ERA.
1994
The Coughlin girls soccer team pulled off a shocker, defeating once-beaten Cumberland Valley 5-4 in double overtime in the opening round of the PIAA Spring Soccer state tournament.
Megan Burke scored her second goal of the game with 1:40 left in the second 10-minute overtime. Emily Trievel, Sara Clause and Antoinette Drahus also scored for the Crusaders.
Cumberland Valley entered the game with a 20-1 record and had allowed just nine goals all season.