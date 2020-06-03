Penn State QB Clifford works to stay sharp mentally as well as physically

Penn State and Sean Clifford had their unbeaten season in 2019 ended by Minnesota. Now former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is running the offense for 2020.
Stacy Bengs | AP file photo
Given the situation, Sean Clifford has been willing to try anything to find an edge.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State’s starting quarterback has been unable to throw passes to his receivers and, most critically, been unable to work in person with his new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca.
Video meetings with Ciarrocca and his teammates help. But it’s not enough for Clifford, who has tried to expand his horizons while preparing for next season.
“I’ve been trying to grow as a player through a lot of different vehicles,” Clifford said Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “I’ve been working really hard grinding through chess. That’s one thing that I’ve found a lot of fun doing.”
And he’s had a guide. Clifford said he’s been working with a chess trainer named Seth Makowsky, who teaches him how to apply lessons to football and life.
“He’s like an elite mindset trainer,” Clifford said. “He really teaches you how to go through your reads, have a good formula to attack each play, attack each day and grow as a person.
Clifford said he connected with Makowsky — who has previously worked with football players and teams — through a quarterback trainer, and that he wanted to take advantage of his unexpected free time to improve in any way he can.
“Every team is trying to find that inch,” Clifford said. “Right now we’re working for each inch that we can get away from each other.”
The mental aspect of the position will particularly important for Clifford and the rest of Penn State’s quarterbacks when the time does come to return to campus and prepare for next season. Clifford will have more of a burden than most in mastering the changes installed by Ciarrocca from the system run by his predecessors, Ricky Rahne and Joe Moorhead.
As Ciarrocca and head coach James Franklin have described, it’s not a complete overhaul of the offense. The Nittany Lions will still be a no-huddle spread scheme that operates out of the shotgun.
But the terminology will be different. And so will the the play-calling.
In his first year as a starter in 2019, Clifford topped 400 yards and five touchdowns rushing on top of his 2,654 yards and 23 scores through the air.
“I really don’t know if I’m going to run more or pass more,” said Clifford, who played through a lower-body injury in the second half of last season before finally being sidelined for the final game-and-a-half of the regular season.
One thing that will change mechanically for Clifford is his footwork in the pocket.
That’s tougher to work on without Ciarrocca there to direct him, but Clifford has been sending him videos to be critiqued.
“Nothing crazy,” Clifford said. “One thing that we talked about is with footwork and a good solid platform will come better accuracy, which he thinks that I have very good capability of having. And I’m very confident in that too.
“With better footwork, a better platform, being able to drive the ball off my last step, I think that that’s going to pay dividends throughout the year.”
As it is, Clifford is still waiting to work with Ciarrocca in person after having all of spring practice wiped out by the pandemic.
The Big Ten is allowing its schools to decide individually when to allow players to return to campus for voluntary workouts. A handful of schools nationwide began to bring players back on Monday and others are just now announcing timetables. No date has been publicly set yet by Penn State.
In the meantime, Clifford may not have any current Lions teammates to work with, but he doesn’t have to leave his Cincinnati house to throw to a future one.
Younger brother Liam Clifford plans to sign with Penn State in December — or whenever signing date ends up being — after his senior season at St. Xavier High School. He will likely play receiver for the Lions and would be a true freshman in 2021 when Clifford would be a fifth-year senior.
“I’ve had a little bit of a leg up with my brother being committed to the same school,” Clifford said. “That’s definitely been a plus for me. Being able to work with Liam has been great and definitely beneficial for both of us. … We’ve made the most of it together.”