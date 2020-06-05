On This Date: Lake-Lehman baseball battled to the end before falling in 1987

By John Erzar [email protected]
Lake-Lehman’s Rick Titus dives back to base as Newport’s Brad Harris applies the tag during a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game in 1987 at the North Berwick field. Times Leader file photo

The Lake-Lehman baseball team was able to rally once in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals in 1987, but the Black Knights couldn’t overcome Newport in an 11-7 loss in 12 innings at the North Berwick field.

Lehman trailed 4-0 after one inning. The Black Knights rallied to tie the score 5-5 in the sixth inning on a two-run single by Keith Schultz.

The game stayed that way until the 12th inning when Newport scored six times. The big blow was three-run, inside-the-park home run by Bob Stricker to deep center. Another run scored on a single and two more came across the plate on bases-loaded walks.

Down 11-5, Lehman didn’t give up. Todd Sallo and Schultz hit RBI singles in the bottom of the 12th before the rally fizzled out.

Lehman starter Brett Evans threw 11 innings. Lehman was making its first state appearance and won its opener 10-4 over Line Mountain.

Newport went on to play for the state championship, losing 1-0 to Ford City.

1937

A unique challenge took place at Hollenback Golf Course between two golfers and two archers.

Club champion Mike Wassill and runner-up Geoffrey Hancock formed the golf team. The archers were Robert Dilley and Robert Williams from the Wyoming Valley Archer’s Club.

The rules were simple. The golfers golfed the holes in traditional manner. The archers would shoot arrows down the fairways. They would finish the holes by shooting at a target.

The golfers won eight holes. The archers won three. They tied five holes.

1960

Ed Gonsky won the pro-am tournament at Wyoming Valley Country Club by shooting a 66. Gonsky, the WVCC champion, beat out a field of 117 golfers.

Gonsky completed his round with a 35-foot putt. He finished with seven birdies.

Don Headings led the 29 pros in the field with a 72.

1962

Joe Sable, the band director at Meyers, scored a hole-in-one on the 220-yard No. 7 hole at Hollenback Park.

Sable was playing with Fuller Grenawalt, the school’s faculty director, and Francis Gill, a grocer from Parsons.

It was the fourth hole-in-one of the season at Hollenback and the second of the week. Jack Stanton had the other, using a wood to ace the 215-yard fifth hole.

1985

International League president Harold Cooper said the league could be adding two franchises and Scranton was at the head of the list.

Also vying for teams were Canton, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Bridgeport, Conn.; Springfield, Mass; and London, Ontario.

“None of them has a ballpark except Scranton,” Cooper said. “They are building a 10,000-12,000 seat stadium that would be ready for the 1987 season. We tell them they won’t be considered until they have a ballpark.”

Cooper said Major League Baseball would announce expansion plans once it settled the players contract negotiations. Denver and Washington were the leading contenders for MLB expansion teams and the IL’s expansion could be contingent on MLB adding two teams.

Cooper said the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates were both anxious to have their Triple-A teams on the East Coast. The Phillies’ team was in Portland while the Pirates’ team was in Hawaii.

As for MLB expansion, it didn’t happen until 1993 when the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins were added.