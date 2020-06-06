Hazleton Area’s hopes to return to softball title game dashed by pandemic

Hazleton Area head coach Bob Bertoni congratulates Central Dauphin winning pitcher Samantha Gress at the conclusion of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game last year. Tony Callaio file photo | For Times Leader Michigan State recruit Marissa Trivelpiece was set to lead a powerful Hazleton Area team in a quest for a PIAA Class 6A state championship. Tony Callaio file photo | For Times Leader

Over 100 Wyoming Valley Conference teams were prepared to play this spring. One of them stood out above the rest.

The Hazleton Area softball team had arguably the best chance of any WVC team to win a PIAA championship. The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. The PIAA canceled the spring sports season and with it dashed the Cougars’ state title dreams.

“Seriously, the hardest thing I ever had to do was tell the kids the season was over before it even started,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “Especially with the expectations we had and the goals we set for ourselves early in practice. The opportunity to represent their school and represent their community and, quite possibly, bring home the first state championship would have been unbelievable for all of us.”

Consider how Hazleton Area shaped up entering the season that never was.

• The Cougars finished 23-2 in 2019, losing 3-1 in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game. Their only other loss was to Berwick 6-2 in the WVC regular season.

• Eight of nine starters were set to return. The number would have been nine, but one decided to run track.

• Four returning starters hit over .400 last season led by Michigan State recruit Marissa Trivelpiece with a .474 average. The shortstop’s reputation got her named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year even though there was no season. Two other starters batted at least .350. The offense scored 10 or more runs 11 times.

• There were also four other Division I recruits on the roster. First baseman Kaitlynn Peters is set to play at St. Peter’s while second baseman Julia Mrochko will play at South Florida. Center fielder Olivia Wolk and catcher Julia Mooney, both juniors, are being pursued by Division I programs.

• The defense, behind the pitching of Aleah Kost, recorded seven shutouts, including four in a row, and allowed one run in five other games.

• The program also played for the PIAA 6A state championship in 2017. It had won seven consecutive district titles and seven consecutive Wyoming Valley Conference Division I championships, going 91-8 in conference play during that span. A talented freshmen class was ready to learn and supplement the varsity before becoming key contributors in the future.

All that and then … nothing.

“It was very devastating because we’d always come out and be like “Next year we can do it,’” Peters said. “I have no doubt in my team. We have such an incredibly talented group of girls who can pull together. Honestly, we’re like one big family. It was devastating.

“When I got the call, I was at work. I wasn’t able to react as much until I got home. Right when I got home I ran into my mom’s arms.”

Hazleton Area was slated to play Whitehall on March 28 as part of an ambitious non-conference schedule. The game was postponed. Two conference games were later postponed and then on April 9 the PIAA canceled all spring sports.

“It didn’t seem real. It didn’t sink in yet,” Trivelpiece said. “It was like no big deal, it’s not over. There is a chance it could be (played). Once you heard the word canceled and then it was a week after, it kind of set in you weren’t ever going to get back out on this field with your team. It was like the worst feeling ever.”

What added to the disappointment was how the 2019 season ended. The Cougars were scheduled to play Central Dauphin for the Class 6A state title at 11 a.m., but rain delayed the start for three hours. They trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the seventh, but Tiana Treon and Mooney opened with singles and Gianna Gombeda followed with a bunt single to load the bases.

Central Dauphin recorded two outs, and as Mrochko was headed to the plate the teams were sent off the field due to lightning in the area. They returned over three hours later. Mrochko grounded out on the second pitch she saw to end the game.

“Last year was hard, last year was really hard,” Treon said. “We felt that we should have won that game. We were hyped and ready to get back out here and we couldn’t. It was very upsetting.”

Kost had to work harder than any Cougar. Two weeks after the state championship game, she tore her ACL in a travel game. She spent 10 months rehabbing in order to play her final season. She will attend Penn State, but won’t be playing softball.

“High school softball is always going to have a special place in everyone’s heart because playing at this school and being in such a successful program is really unique,” Kost said. “It’s an experience like none other. I’m really excited to see what they do in college because they will do great things. But I’m also upset because I won’t have that last game.”

Bertoni has been involved in local sports for decades. He acknowledged that plenty needed to go right to get back to the state championship game. During last year’s run, Hazleton Area dominated Pennsbury in the opening round yet needed to rally for a 2-1 victory. The 1-0 quarterfinal win over Downingtown West came on a homer by Mrochko in the bottom of the eighth. The ball glanced off the fingertips of the left fielder’s glove.

The problem was never getting a chance to find out what would happen this year.

“I told them sometimes life throws you a curveball,” Bertoni said. “This was a curveball and struck us out. But we’ve got to learn from it and never take anything for granted because you never know what’s going to happen.

”Just prepare for the next at-bat. It’s just part of life.”