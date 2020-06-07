They had listened to politicians and pundits talk. Coaches and commentators. Nearly every range of opinion on racial injustice in America in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Over the weekend, Penn State players and staffers took the time to listen to each other.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin “opened the floor up to everybody who wanted to say something about this and get everything off their chest,” according to defensive tackle PJ Mustipher.

Mustipher spoke Tuesday on a video call with reporters a day after protests continued following the death of Floyd, who was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police on May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

A junior from Maryland in line to start next season, Mustipher said it was healthy for the program to address the situation despite still being isolated from one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it was really beneficial for us because we were able to take a step back and listen to everyone,” Mustipher said. “And again, it’s important that we do it here. Because if we can’t do it in our locker room, then it won’t happen anywhere else.”

“If guys in locker rooms across this country and Penn State football can start this conversation and lead this conversation, then I think change can happen everywhere.”

Franklin himself released a lengthy statement on Saturday while also highlighting the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“My heart is broken, my beliefs have been challenged and my emotions are raw,” Franklin wrote. “These senseless deaths are a symptom of a larger problem, and in moments like this, silence is deafening indifference.

“I am gutted by this nation’s most recent tragedies and frustrated by our country’s inaction. Thankfully though, I am also encouraged by the faces of change I see every time I look at our team. I am thankful for the opportunity to lead men of honor, character, tolerance and empathy.”

Mustipher said he appreciated both Franklin’s public statement and his attitude internally, which has been “taking a step back and (allowing) us to speak our minds.”

“You see a lot of college coaches coming out with their statements,” Mustipher said. “But coach Franklin is an African American man, and when you look at African American coaches they’re put in different situations than other coaches because of the color of their skin.

“So for him to come out and make an impactful statement on a sensitive subject just speaks volumes to people like myself — African Americans in a locker room — because if he can do it, then we can all also do it.”

Offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe got up to speak at a protest in State College over the weekend, as did former Lions basketball star Lamar Stevens.

But it’s not just the nationwide protests that have created a charged environment.

As the videos of Floyd’s death were just going viral last week, another Penn State defensive tackle, Aeneas Hawkins, wrote how he was the target of a racial slur last week yelled at him by a stranger at a gas station in his native Ohio.

“Although my inclination was to jump through his face when he stood close to me, I know that I’ll always be guilty before proven innocent,” Hawkins wrote on Twitter in describing the incident. “Although I had done nothing out of the ordinary to invite conflict, it found me just for LWB (living while black).

“I’m posting this to remind my brothers and sisters of color to stay aware of their surroundings and to be safe. Although that man is not representative of this entire country, the anger and hate he has in his heart represents enough for my people (to) be extra cautious at all times.”

Mustipher said he and several teammates got in contact with him afterward to show support and talk through the incident.

“That’s just what happens in America, and it’s a sad part, but I think he handled the situation very well,” Mustipher said. “And he’s going to continue to move forward. He’s out there facing the problems that we’re going through right now.

“So just having that incident, I think it really opens up a lot of people’s minds that it can happen to everyone. No matter if you’re a Penn State football player, it happens to everyone. So I think us seeing that and him seeing that, it really opens our eyes and allows us to grow and allows us to talk about it.”

The goal, he hopes, is that these discussions continue beyond this moment in time.

“I don’t want this to just be a one-week or a one-month thing,” Mustipher said. “I want this thing to be all year round. I want us to be talking about it, I want us to be doing stuff in the community. What can we do to change things? I want us to never, never forget this feeling that we have right now.

“Tough times bring change — easy times don’t really bring change. So I think it’s important. It sucks that we have to go through this, but it’s important that we remember this feeling we’re having and we continue to move forward as a country and just put ourselves in the best position to be in a country where unity is key.”