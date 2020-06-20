Questions abound for local college football teams

June 20, 2020 Times Leader Sports
By Ben Mandell For Times Leader
Wilkes football coach Jon Drach says he’s not confident when area college football teams will start practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kirsten Peters | For The Times Leader

Even as professional sports aim to make their return from the COVID-19 pandemic, questions remain about when games will be played again.

Friday the uncertainly seemed to increase when the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball and the Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL shut down their training facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Locally, there are just as many questions as area college football teams struggle with the uncertainty of the upcoming season.

“There are a lot of questions and not many answers,” Misericordia coach Mark Ross said last week.

The kickoff of the Division III season is fewer than 80 days away, but even with that date rapidly approaching no one knows for sure how or if games will be played.

Officials at King’s, Misericordia and Wilkes are all watching the situation closely, but still haven’t received much news.

“Everything is changing day by day,” King’s coach Jeff Knarr said. “We just have to use what we have but things will probably be very different in a month.”

The NCAA announced on June 11 that they would be extending the Division III preseason, allowing teams to start on Aug. 10 or the first day of classes, whichever comes first.

““We haven’t really been told anything, so I’m not confident saying when we will start,” Wilkes coach Jon Drach said. “There have been conference calls, but a lot of it is suggestions. As a staff we are working on putting together our own guidelines so our guys will be prepared.”

So, the local schools in Northeastern Pennsylvania now have more flexibility for the start of their fall camps.

“We are planning and preparing to begin our preseason in August like normal,” Ross said. “But what that normal is, I don’t know yet.”

The questions continue to pile up for each of these programs as coaches are not even sure what their camps are going to look like when players report.

“We don’t know anything for sure, but I’ve been working closely with our team trainer Casey Martin,” Drach said. “I’m sure there will be some form of testing and other rules in place to make sure it is safe for our guys.”

It is almost certain that some form of restrictions will be put into place when the time to report to camp comes closer. Even if restrictions are put into place, in order for games to happen, there must be contact.

“Football is not built to be social distanced,” Knarr said. “If we can get to that point, then there is enough data to show that it is safe to return to that.”

Another issue for these schools is that their games are not all played in NEPA against teams from NEPA. Outside of King’s, Misericordia and Wilkes, there are many teams south, closer to the Philadelphia/Reading area, a team in Northern New Jersey, a team in Maryland and potential non-conference games that are out of the state on schedules.

“We don’t know yet how this will be handled,” Drach said. “We could only play conference games.”

With the northeastern part of Pennsylvania continuing to move forward and into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, teams are preparing for their seasons to happen.

“Everything is really based on that first ‘playdate’ but right now we aren’t sure when that is going to be,” Drach said. “We are kind of working backwards as a staff to put things together and make sure we are ready to play football and keep everyone safe.”

For now, it appears that the local colleges have a chance to play their season and each program is doing what is necessary to make it happen and keep things safe for the players.

“I grow more and more optimistic that we will play each day,” Knarr said. “Pennsylvania has done a great job to continue trending down in terms of the number of cases, and we should be able to play and have our season.”