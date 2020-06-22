On This Date: UNICO Game was one-sided in 1999 as West was dominant from the start

By John Erzar [email protected]
Bishop O’Reilly’s Bryan Belles turns a short pass into a 55-yard touchdown for the West in the 1999 UNICO All-Star Game at Spartan Stadium in Kingston. Times Leader file photo

The UNICO All-Star Football Game has had some excellent battles throughout the years, but 1999 wasn’t one of them.

In fact, the game was pretty much a clunker as the West steamrolled the East 34-0 at Spartan Stadium in Kingston.

The West dominated from the get-go and finished with 349 yards of offense compared to 114 by the East.

Berwick quarterback Jeff Marshman was the star of the game. He threw TD passes of 10 yards to Wyoming Valley West’s Mahmoud Elbattah and 55 yards to Bishop O’Reilly’s Bryan Belles while adding a 5-yard TD run as the West took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

“I was surprised we came out throwing,” Marshman said. “As a quarterback, you like that.”

The West had Belles, the state’s all-time touchdown leader with 123, and he ran eight times for 85 yards. The team put the game out of reach thanks to a pair of Wyoming Area grads. Tony Pacchioni scored on a 1-yard run and Rich Musinski scored on a 94-yard interception return for the final two touchdowns.

GAR’s Dave Myers, the WVC Division 2 rushing champion, paced the East with 15 carries for 42 yards.

1970

Dave Rowker regained the Jewish Community Center golf championship as he fired a 77 at Fox Hill Country Club.

Bill Smulowitz finished in second, three strokes back. Al Frank was third with an 81.

1973

Several local competitors had strong showings at the All Eastern Powerlifting Open at Wilkes College.

Bob “Little Hollywood” Gaynor, of Mountain Top, set state records in the bench (390), squat (630), deadlift (720) and pound total (1,740) in the 220-pound division.

John Kuc, of Kingston, set state records in the deadlift (755) and pound total (1,885) in the 242-pound division.

Frank “Tank” Matthews won the pound total (1,600) in the 198-pound division.

Two other locals won the pound total category. Old Forge’s Bob Legg amassed 1,010 pounds at 148, while Berwick’s Tony DeFrancisco won the 181 division with a total of 1,370.

1973

The PIAA announced it would be going to two classifications for high school wrestling starting in the 1973-74 school year.

PIAA executive director Theodore Wagner said the change was due to a huge increase in schools with wrestling programs. He said there were 322 wrestling programs in 1962 and that number jumped to 435 by 1972.

Wagner said other factors played a part in the decision. He said one class made it difficult to satisfy ticket demands and find suitable facilities for the state tournament. Also, most schools with enrollments under 800 were electing to not participate in the state tournament.

2013

Joey Noss threw a no-hitter and struck out seven as Northwest defeated West Side 11-1 in four innings in the opening round of the District 16 Little League 9-10 baseball tournament.

Josh Bonomo had a first-inning homer while Ethan Adams tripled and had an RBI.