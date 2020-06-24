H.S. Boys Basketball: Long-time Hazleton Area coach Mike Joseph pulls name from consideration

Long-time Hazleton Area boys basketball coach Mike Joseph said Tuesday night he has withdrawn his name for consideration for the position he’s held the past 14 seasons.

Joseph said he submitted a letter Tuesday stating he is no longer interested in the job. He has amassed a 273-81 record as the Cougars’ coach.

“The school board has made it very clear that a group of them doesn’t want to vote to retain me as the coach,” Joseph said. “They put somebody else’s name on the agenda last week and for some reason that went sideways on them. Now they’ve extended the applications for two more weeks. This is the second time they’ve extended the applications.”

Hazleton Area athletic director Fred Barletta confirmed Monday the deadline for applying has been extended to July 2. He said the three applicants as of Monday were Joseph, Tim Barletta and another whom he declined to name. Tim Barletta has been the freshmen coach for 17 years and is Fred’s brother.

A board committee which deals with coaching positions among other activities had Tim Barletta listed as the recommended candidate for the boys basketball position on its June 17 agenda. Fred Barletta said that item was removed before the committee presented its recommendations to the board last Friday. The board meeting is Thursday.

“Basically, I’m at peace going out on my terms, not allowing them to end what I think has been a pretty good career,” Joseph said.

Hazleton Area opens all coaching positions for a two-week period at the end of each season to gauge interest from applicants other than the current coaches. Joseph believes by the board delaying a decision once again it is another indicator it is seeking his replacement.

“This could have been done in May and then it could have been done in June and now it’s pushed to July,” Joseph said. “There were two opportunities for them if they were going to retain me, two chances to keep me on as the coach and they didn’t.”

Joseph went through a similar situation in 2016 when the board opened his position. He and other applicants went through the interview process and he was retained. There were no other applicants since then until this year.

“Four years ago they basically tried to say my demeanor on the sideline was something some of them had a problem with,” said Joseph, who has been demonstrative and animated at times during games. “I try to get better as a coach every year. When that happened four years ago, I looked in the mirror a little bit and made some changes. The last four years since that’s happened, I haven’t had one technical foul.”

Joseph starred at Hazleton High School and went on to set nine school records at Bucknell University. He was the head coach for two years at Silverado High School in Las Vegas before moving back to the area.

After serving as an assistant under Bruce Leib, he took over the Hazleton Area program for the 2005-06 season. His teams have won nine Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 titles, six District 2 championships and never posted a losing record in his 14 seasons. His 2017-18 squad lost in overtime in the PIAA Class 6A state semifinals.

Hazleton Area was 13-10 this past season, losing 51-50 to Scranton in the District 2 Class 6A semifinals to end a streak of three consecutive D2-6A championships. The Cougars finished 9-5 in WVC Division 1, one game behind a four-way tie for first place.

“We were a game away from the state championship two years ago,” Joseph said. “We didn’t finish the season off very well this year. We were a young team and hit the wall where we forgot how to win games at the end. It just didn’t end the way I wanted, but by no means was I ready to be done. My son is a sophomore in the program. I was excited about the fact we had three starters coming back.

“We couldn’t do anything yet in the offseason — nobody’s done anything yet – but I was ready once we got the go-ahead to go full steam ahead as we normally do in the offseason. That’s just not going to happen now. I don’t know who’s going to be the coach, I don’t know how that’s going to play out, but it’s not going to be me.”

Nor is Joseph interested in coaching at another high school. He teaches at Hazleton Area and at 52 years-old isn’t about to move to another school. There is an attractive opening at Pottsville, but he doesn’t find a daily round trip of about 50 miles appealing.