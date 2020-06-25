Kurt Busch taking aggressive approach to Pocono Raceway doubleheader this weekend

POCONO SCHEDULE Friday ARCA Series, 6 p.m., FS1 Saturday Truck Series, 12:30 p.m., FS1 Cup Series, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sunday Xfinity Series, 12:30 p.m., FS1 Cup Series, 4 p.m., FS1

Kurt Busch is going to race Saturday like there’s no tomorrow at Pocono Raceway even though there is.

“As a driver, we know we got good backup cars here at Chip Ganassi Racing,” Busch said. “We go out there to win and we put it out there on the line knowing if something came up we’re still going to be good for Sunday.”

The NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader – the first of its kind – opens at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with the Pocono Organics 325. The 130-lap event is the shortest Cup race ever at the Long Pond track. Then at 4 p.m. Sunday, the Cup drivers will run the Pocono 350, which will be 140 laps.

The COVID-19 pandemic crumpled up the original Cup schedule, but the doubleheader has been on the books since last year.

“This has been a very highly anticipated weekend for everybody in our industry no matter what’s been going on,” said Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet. “To have the first doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series – Saturday, Sunday back-to-back – managing the race car, the engine, now the balance of the setup for two days, it’s really a challenge.”

A few seconds later, Busch dropped the long-known bad news.

“It’s just a bummer we won’t be able to share it with our race fans the first time around,” Busch said. “I think that was one of the big pushes. Just the excitement and the fun of camping all weekend and getting two big-time Cup races.”

Gov. Tom Wolf gave the green flag for Pocono to hold the races, only no fans can be present.

Although Busch doesn’t plan on holding back on Saturday, he also understands the importance of a solid finish. The top 20 drivers will have their finishing order inverted and start at the front Sunday, meaning Saturday’s 20th-place driver will be on the pole Sunday. After those 20 are set, the other drivers will fill out the field based on their finish Saturday.

Any driver needing to use a backup car on Sunday will start at the rear of the field. So if things aren’t quite working out Saturday, common sense could prevail.

“Then you evaluate the race as it unfolds,” Busch said. “And if we’re in position to win, of course. A top 10. A nice, solid points day. But if you’re struggling and figuring out a way to finish 20th the right way, you’d be on pole for Sunday’s race.

“That’s the challenge. All of this is in the unknown and you have to be ready to adapt.”

The biggest mystery for all drivers will be how their cars will perform hitting the track cold. There will be no practice sessions or qualifying. It will be unload’em and race’em.

“Pocono is one of those tougher tracks no matter how you prepare for it or have that practice session,” Busch said. “It takes that time to get up to speed. And with all three corners being different at Pocono, there’s a lot to feel in the setup.

“The draft is very big at Pocono so you’ve got to balance out, ‘OK, was that the draft that manipulated the car’s handling? Was it the way the car was pushed into the track with the setup?’ There’s going to be lots to evaluate, and that’s where all of us have been challenged with this pandemic of no practice and jumping out there for the race. It will be more challenging this weekend than most.”

Saturday’s starting grid will be set via random draw based on owner points. Busch’s team is 10th in owner points, so he will be starting somewhere in the front. His three wins at Pocono rank him tied for second among active drivers and only behind Denny Hamlin, who has five victories. He is tied for seventh on the Pocono all-time wins list.

“When drivers and teams go to a track, they just have in mind there are only going to be so many points up for grabs on a weekend. Well, this is double,” Busch said. “There’s going to be double the amount of points, and it throws just that much more importance into a weekend like this.”