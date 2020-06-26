Chris Buescher clearly remembers being in a fog at Pocono Raceway

Chris Buescher, right, holds up the winner’s trophy with the help of then-track president Brandon Igdalsky after winning the August 2016 race at Pocono. Mel Evans | AP file photo POCONO SCHEDULE Friday ARCA Series, 6 p.m., FS1 Saturday Truck Series, 12:30 p.m., FS1 Cup Series, 3:30 p.m., FOX Sunday Xfinity Series, 12:30 p.m., FS1 Cup Series, 4 p.m., FS1

That only NASCAR Cup Series win is foggy to Chris Buescher.

Oh, he remembers it clearly. It came in the second Cup race at Pocono Raceway in 2016. Fog was the reason he won.

Buescher was a rookie with little success through the season’s first 20 races. His 14th-place finish a race earlier at Indianapolis was his best placement to date and only his third top-20 finish. He was 25th in the first Pocono race.

The fog changed everything that day at Pocono.

Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon were dueling for first with Kyle Busch poking around as well when the frontrunners began coming in for green-flag pit stops starting on lap 125. Buescher was on a different pit cycle and assumed the lead.

Seven laps later, thick fog began to engulf the raceway.

“When we were leading and that fog started rolling in, the spotter and the crew chief came over the radio and said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble seeing you. Can you see anything?’ ” Buescher said. “And I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m good. I can see fine.’ As soon as I said that, I realized that’s not what they were looking for.”

Not at all. They wanted Buescher to say he couldn’t see so NASCAR would consider stopping the race and, perhaps, he could swipe a victory.

“I don’t think they’d put the race under caution from the leader saying it anyway,” Buescher said.

Especially a rookie, even though conditions were deteriorating rapidly.

“When it got to the point when you were on any of the straightaways, even coming off the tunnel turn, not able to see the next turn, we knew that was pretty much not safe conditions,” Buescher added.

NASCAR concurred. And after running six laps under caution, the race was red-flagged and the drivers brought onto pit road with 22 laps left with Buescher the leader.

NASCAR waited an hour and 20 minutes, but the fog wasn’t budging. Plus, there was a dangerous storm on its way, so the only option was to declare Buescher the winner.

“The second thing I remember was just the agonizing wait on pit road as we waited to hear it officially called,” Buescher said. “I think we were out there for well over an hour just trying to see what was going to happen.

“All the pit boxes were shut down. Teams were gone. I think there was maybe a dozen of our team, track officials and Pocono personnel out on pit road with us still and that was it. Everybody was gone.”

The post-race celebration was moved from victory lane to the garages. The victory was the second and last for Front Row Motorsports.

Buescher departed Front Row after the season, then spent three years at JTG Daugherty Racing before joining Roush Fenway Racing this season. He enters the Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway off a sixth-place finish at Talladega, his best showing since placing third at the season-opening Daytona 500.

“First of all, I’m excited for the doubleheader,” said Buescher, who drives the No. 17 Ford. “I have been from the get-go when it was announced. I think it will add a little bit to our sport and add a little bit of a buzz and excitement.”

But, Buescher believes, it won’t add fatigue. He cited drivers running in either the Xfinity Series or Truck Series one day and the Cup Series the next. There have even been times where a driver would qualify at Pocono on Saturday, fly to race at another track Saturday night and then return to Pocono to race on Sunday.

“I don’t think having Cup races back-to-back is something that’s going to be difficult on I’d say 99% of the field,” Buescher said. “There’s some that haven’t done that amount of racing in a while. It’s something that maybe will hit them a little different. But I can’t see it being much of an issue for most.”