Nearly five months after putting his name in the transfer portal, Ricky Slade is ready to head to his new home.

And there’s plenty for him to be familiar with there.

The former Penn State running back announced Friday that he would be staying in his home state of Virginia to play at Old Dominion. There, Slade will be reunited with his old offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne, who became the Monarchs’ new head coach in December.

“New beginnings,” Slade wrote on Twitter along with a graphic of him wearing Old Dominion uniforms. “Let’s get it, (Old Dominion.”

Barring a waiver from the NCAA, Slade will have to sit out next season because he is transferring to another FBS program. On the plus side for Slade, he still has a redshirt available to use and would then have two years of eligibility remaining.

It’s a significant win for Rahne, who inherits a young program that was founded in 2009 and moved up from the FCS ranks in 2014.

Old Dominion certainly wasn’t on Slade’s radar coming out of high school, when he was the top-ranked senior in all of Virginia and had offers from all over the country. The 247Sports Composite rated him as the No. 27 recruit at any position in the country for the 2018 signing class.

Despite checking in at just 5-foot-9, Slade was known as a well-rounded back, flashing speed and power while also serving as a capable receiver at C.D. Hylton High School. And his talent was good enough to play immediately in 2018 as a true freshman, despite the presence of fellow five-star running back Miles Sanders on the Nittany Lions roster.

Slade showed he wasn’t just a finesse runner in his first game, smashing up the middle and breaking loose for a 27-yard touchdown in the season opener, an overtime win over Appalachian State.

Despite getting just 45 carries as a freshman, Slade ran for six touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.

So it was understandable that Slade became the favorite to be the Lions’ feature back in 2019 after Sanders made the early jump to the NFL.

He was indeed the starter when the season opened but was part of a four-way split with Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Brown and Cain ultimately rose in prominence in the offense and Slade ended up finishing with worse numbers as a sophomore (214 yards and two touchdowns).

Slade did rip off a 44-yard run to set up a touchdown in a win over Michigan and also caught 12 passes for 105 yards. He was suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules in November and was kept home for the Ohio State game.

Despite the tough season, Slade told reporters before the Cotton Bowl in December that he was set on returning to Penn State for 2020.

That plan didn’t last long.

Slade put his name in the transfer portal during the first week of February. Plans to check out other schools, however, were dashed in March when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Slade joins fellow five-star 2018 recruit Justin Shorter, a wide receiver who left the team before the last game of the regular season and has since transferred to Florida.

Other players from the 2019 roster to land at other schools this summer are DT Damion Barber (FCS Austin Peay), WR Mac Hippenhammer (Miami, Ohio) and DE Daniel Joseph (N.C. State).

Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. and non-scholarship safety C.J. Holmes are also in the portal and looking for new programs.

Penn State will move forward with a deep running back room as Brown, Cain and Ford are joined by incoming four-star freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.