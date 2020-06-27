Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe, opens big Pocono weekend with ARCA victory

June 26, 2020 Derek Levarse Sports
By Derek Levarse [email protected]
Ty Gibbs opened a busy weekend of racing at Pocono on Friday by celebrating his ARCA win with a selfie with the trophy. Ty Gibbs | Twitter.com

A sign of the times — after winning Friday night’s ARCA race at Pocono, Ty Gibbs got in front of a camera wearing a mask while giving his virtual press conference.

After fielding the first question, the 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs realized the mask, which featured drawn-on pointy teeth, made it look like he was frowning.

“Oh, it’s upside-down. I’m not happy right now,” Gibbs joked before flipping the mask around to make a smile. “Now I’m happy.”

For good reason.

Gibbs opened a historic weekend at Pocono Raceway with a victory in the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

It was the first of five races in Long Pond, highlighted by the first Cup Series doubleheader ever run at stock car racing’s highest level. Saturday will feature a Trucks Series race followed by the first Cup event, while Sunday will begin with the Xfinity Series before finishing with the second Cup race in as many days.

Fans are not permitted at the track for any of the events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gibbs topped two other teenagers, Chandler Smith and Sam Mayer, respectively. Bret Holmes took fourth and points leader Michael Self was fifth.

But none could catch Gibbs, who was making his debut at a superspeedway. The No. 18 Toyota finished 2.314 seconds ahead of Smith.

“It feels really good, man,” Gibbs said. “I’ve come here all my life to watch races, and then I come here and win. I can’t describe the feeling. Because you come here forever and then you come here and drive for the first time and win. It’s amazing. I can’t thank everybody that’s helped me out enough.”

Gibbs was familiar enough with the setting while watching plenty of victories by drivers for his grandfather’s team, Joe Gibbs racing, over the years.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hailie Deegan, Derek Griffith, Drew Dollar, Ryan Huff and Scott Melton.

With a comfortable lead, Gibbs’ team was hoping to avoid a late caution that could have led to a tense finish.

“I had that happen to me at Phoenix this year, so I’ve been ready for it, prepared for it,” Gibbs said of a race in which he finished third. “So I just kept going, kept going as hard as I could to get away from (Smith), because he was a little faster than me. I was a little loose there.

“But I wasn’t really that nervous. I always come in here to win, and I keep that positive attitude, and that’s how I get through my days.”