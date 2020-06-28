Questions loom for local college football players

June 27, 2020 Times Leader Sports
By Ben Mandell For Times Leader
Local college football players face plenty of questions as the date to report to training camp nears. Kirsten Peters | Special to the Times Leader

There is a lot to wonder about heading into the 2020 college football season. The good news is that there is going to be a season … for now.

But fans, coaches and players still are not completely sure what it will look like.

Like the Division I players, players at the local Division III schools are walking into an unfamiliar situation, but for them there is even less information currently out there.

According to a Wilkes player, a meeting was held discussing potential guidelines for training camp, but the situation could still change.

For the other two local colleges, King’s and Misericordia, and most of the Division III schools across the country, there is still a lot of uncertainty that surrounds each team.

“When it comes to camp, we had a zoom meeting that basically said that they approved us to go back earlier then our original report date,” Misericordia senior defensive back Zachary Orzell said. “The date is not solidified yet, and they are still working on the guidelines for what we are going to be doing practice wise.”

Even without having much knowledge on the upcoming season, the players feel reassured after being told they will have a season.

“We found out about two weeks ago that we will be coming in for camp at our normal time, Aug. 12,” King’s senior wide receiver Gabe Boccella said. “So that’s a good sign and was really good news when I heard that but other than that, coach Knarr said we will get more details probably next week.”

Even though there isn’t a lot of information heading into the season, the mindset and excitement that every season brings is still present.

“It is definitely different and something we aren’t really used too,” Boccella said. “All we can really do is prepare as if we are going to have a season, control what we can control and just hope for the best.”

Even with any potential changes, each team is also focused on the task at hand which is the upcoming season.

“All of this hasn’t changed my mindset at all,” Orzell said. “I still have the same mindset and still have the same goals which is to go out there and perform.”

Once being told they would have a season, the doubt about having a season was lifted, but other changes to the season and training camp still loom over them.

“Not having any fans would definitely be a big loss for us, Monarch nation always shows up for us and gives us great support,” Boccella said. “But to me, the game is played between the lines and we just have to handle it.”

With players missing out on spring football and workouts due to the pandemic, many wonder about what the level of play will look like.

“I think play might slow down at first, especially the chemistry part,” Orzell said. “But we are bringing a lot of good guys back so overall I think that our play is going to still be pretty good.”

Most players and coaches will tell you that dealing with adversity is part of the game and the new rules and guidelines the pandemic brings are more obstacles the players are eager to tackle.

As of now there will be a college football season at the Division III level, which is the biggest question of all. The next step is to see how it plays out.