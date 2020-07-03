On This Date: Bernie’s Memorial Run/Walk drew record number of entrants in 1995

It was a holiday, but that didn’t matter for local runners and race walkers. Bernie’s Memorial 3-Mile Run/Walk drew a record field of 621 entrants in 1995.
The event honored the late Bernie Hargadon, former executive director of the YMCA in Wilkes-Barre.
Steve Oliver, of Shavertown, led the field of 459 runners. Alessandra Lynch, of Lake Ariel, won the women’s division.
Maria Moulton won the overall race walk. Robert Wydra led the males in the race walk.
1960
Berwick’s Mike Souchak dropped in a seven-foot putt on the 72nd hole of play to win the PGA Flint Open by one stroke. He pocketed $9,000.
Souchak defeated Gay Brewer Jr. and Art Wall Jr. as he shot a 69 in the final round. He was tied with Brewer entering the final hole, but Brewer had a putt hang on the lip of the cup.
The victory was Souchak’s first since winning the San Diego Open last winter.
1963
Hanover’s Hal Woodeshick was named to the National League all-star team for the first and only time in his career. Woodeshick, a lefty reliever, had an 8-4 record and a 1.44 ERA with the Houston Colt 45s when he was selected. He went on to finish 11-9 with a 1.97 and 23 saves. Although saves weren’t an official stat at the time, the 23 were enough to lead the National League retroactively.
1963
The Black Diamond Handicap Regatta was held at Harveys Lake.
Jack Barnes, with his crewman Jack Clelland, won. Kenneth Bayliss was second and Abe Persall finished third.
1991
Pocono Raceway and a group of businessmen formed the Pocono Highway Improvement Partnership, a non-profit corporation designed to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to create better roads and highways in the Poconos.
The partnership had four projects it was seeking to accomplish.
PHIP wanted a new exit off the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension between the Mahoning and Pocono exits. The project, according to raceway officials, had already been added to the government’s 12-year plan, meaning money had been allocated for the new exit.
The group was also seeking an exit off Interstate 80 which would be located east of the raceway. Land had already been acquired, but since it was an interstate project the federal government would need to be involved.
There was also the hope Route 115 from Interstate 80 to the track would be widened from two to four lanes so the highway didn’t have to be turned into a one-way on race day. Three lanes would go to the track, while one would be open for traffic heading away from the track.
Also, the group wanted Long Pond Road from Route 115 to the track increased from two to three lanes.
2013
IndyCars hit the Pocono Raceway track for the first time since 1989 as practice began for the Pocono 400.
Marco Andretti was the fastest in both practices, leading the first session with a speed of 219.282 mph and the second with a speed of 220.963. Mario Andretti, Marco’s grandfather, won the pole for the 1987 races.
The addition of Pocono to the IndyCar schedule brought the return of the Triple Crown Challenge. Any drivers winning at Indianapolis, Pocono and the season-ending race in Fontana, Calif., would receive a $1 million dollar bonus. A driver winning two of the races with get $250,000.
Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan was the only driver eligible for the Triple Crown entering Pocono.