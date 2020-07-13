Local Little Leagues are asked to shut down for one week

By John Erzar [email protected]

Districts 16 and 31 Little League has suspended activities for one week on Monday.

District 16/31 administrator Bob Bertoni sent out the following email regarding the shutdown:

“After careful considerations and discussion with my ADAs and polling league presidents, I am recommending all little league activity be suspended for at least 7 days.

We have had a number of students test positive in our district, and we are getting a lot of reports of people traveling outside the state to areas where they need to quarantine for 14 days, which they are not following.”

Bertoni added that there will likely be a meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Bertoni gave the 18 leagues permission to resume activities on June 19, the day Luzerne County moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 18 leagues are in Luzerne County. Leagues in the Berwick and Hazleton areas are also in Luzerne County, but are in other Little League districts.

Little Leagues couldn’t begin playing games until two weeks later, making July 3 the earliest possible starting date for a season. They were expected to adhere to policies of the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing and limiting attendance.

In May, District 16/31 canceled their district tournaments and any tournaments run by local leagues.