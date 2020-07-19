Umpire Rick Reed, who worked 1991 World Series, dies at 70

While many college conferences throughout the Mid Atlantic and high school governing bodies in surrounding states were responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by calling off fall sports competitions, state and local athletic officials governing school sports in the Greater Pittston Area moved forward this week with plans for a fall season.

Virtual meetings were held Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, then Thursday by District 2 of the PIAA.

Those meetings included statement by leadership of the organizations that plans are going ahead for fall high school sports.

“I think you heard loud and clear from the board the philosophy is we’re going to make our best efforts to get whatever we can, as much as we can, for every student-athlete in the state so they could participate in athletics this school year,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said while addressing the press following Wednesday’s meeting. “We want kids to be kids. We want them to get the experience of playing athletics, so we’re doing whatever we can by working through the framework given from the governor, from the Department of Ed, from the Department of Health to do that.”

Official fall practices are set for Aug. 17 and, with the exception of the Scranton, Old Forge and Abington Heights School Districts in Lackawanna County which decided to take a step back, schools are proceeding with voluntary offseason workouts under a variety of restrictions.

There was, however, acknowledgment that sports could look different in everything from how social distancing is practiced on sidelines to how many spectators are at events to whether seasons and playoffs are able to be conducted in their entirety. There also remains the possibility of government agencies closing schools or otherwise making decisions that would prevent sports.

Lombardi, however, chose to leave speculation to others. He repeatedly dismissed several rumors, including one that the PIAA has already decided to cancel fall state championships. He said it’s too early to make a decision in July about events in December.

“Our board has said we’re willing to get as much as we possibly can where we can get it,” Lombardi said. “So, one area of the state could possibly play 75 percent of the schedule and the other part of the state possibly could only play 25 percent. The board is OK with that because we want kids to get as much as they possibly can where they can.”

While the PIAA was meeting Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced that, for now, inside gatherings are limited to 25 people. Girls volleyball is the only indoor sport in the fall and much could change before the first matches in September.

“I think we can work with that and our coaches can work with that,” Lombardi said. “You can still get an out-of-season workout for student-athletes.”

Among this week’s decisions were the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which is made up of NCAA Division II colleges, calling off fall sports and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association eliminating fall championships to keep competition local.

Lombardi noted that colleges face different issues than high schools, including drawing students from a wider area and facing greater travel, and said the PIAA will not be driven by those other actions.

“We want to do what’s best for our kids in Pennsylvania with the best current information we have at the latest possible date to save as much activity we possibly can,” Lombardi said. “That’s what people need to hear. They need to take a deep breath and give us the time to try to get this done.”

WHO WILL ATTEND?

The governor’s office also put a cap on 250 people at outdoor gatherings during Wednesday’s announcement.

If those or similar limitations are in place when seasons open, there will be a lot of thought needed on who is allowed into a high school football stadium.

Much of the discussion in Thursday’s District 2 meeting focused on that issue.

Pittston Area athletic director Charlie Turco supported uniform rules across all the member schools and that idea was discussed, but without any action taken, largely because of the differences schools face in the sizes of their team rosters, as well as cheerleading squads and bands.

Several ideas were bounced around regarding the 250-person number. They involved how to handle teams, cheerleaders, bands, parents and fans.

“To the best of our knowledge from (Wednesday) and getting interpretations from the state people, when you say there are 250 allowed into a stadium, that 250 includes participants,” District 2 chairman and PIAA board chairman Frank Majikes said. “So there is a misunderstanding, I think, in the public eye that they believe 250 means 250 spectators excluding participants.

“But the participants are included in that number, and I’m sure there will be more information coming regarding the number and whatever phase we’re in.”

Majikes said for football once both teams’ rosters, coaches, bands and cheerleaders are added to officiating crews and personnel needed to run the game, there would be little room for spectators under the 250-person limit.

There also was discussion on how potential corona-virus related postponements will impact the ratings formulas needed to determine playoff qualifiers.

Decisions will have to be made on what constitutes a “no contest” and what is a “forfeit.”

Majikes said schools that have to make schedule adjustments because of COVID-19 will be required to inform, in writing, the next opponent for any team impacted as well as provide details to the last opponent faced and file a report to him.

OTHER ACTIONS

Wednesday’s meeting also included the unanimous approval in a third and final reading to reduce high school wresting from 14 weight classes to 13 in time for the 2020-21 season.

The following weight classes will remain the same – 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, and 285. Weight classes 170, 182, 195 and 220 will be condensed to 172, 189 and 215.

Lombardi said one reason for the change was the number of matches that had bouts forfeited. He said statistics showed that 93 of matches had at least one forfeit. Every Wyoming Area match in 2019-20 included forfeits.

Also, the board approved a one-year pilot program that would allow football being played below the varsity level to have modified rules that reduced the kicking game and looked more like a scrimmage.

The scrimmage would have a 90-minute time limit. Both schools must agree to scrimmage rather than playing a game.