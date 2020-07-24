MAC suspends fall sports; King’s, Misericordia, Wilkes affected

By John Erzar

The Middle Atlantic Conference announced Friday morning it is suspending all athletics through the fall semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. King’s College, Misericordia University and Wilkes University are members of the MAC.

“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” said Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”

The press release added the MAC presidents, athletics directors and the MAC COVID-19 Advisory Group will continue to evaluate the athletics landscape throughout the 2020-21 academic year to address the following:

• Engaging fall, winter and spring sport student-athletes in the fall term with coaches following all institutional, local and national health and safety guidelines.

• Shifting fall sport competitive seasons to the spring, insofar as possible.

• Scheduling winter sports competition beginning in 2021.

• Implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur.

• Developing league-wide and institutional personal and professional development programming.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspended fall sports on July 15. The PSAC includes Bloomsburg University and East Stroudsburg University.