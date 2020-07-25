Misericordia’s Quinlivan nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

The Middle Atlantic Conference announced its three conference nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year this week, and one of them is from Misericordia.

Cougars lacrosse standout Kaila Quinlivan received the honor from the conference along with Stevens’ Gina Dello Russo and Messiah’s Brooke Firestone. Quinlivan is now eligible to win the national award.

“Gina, Brooke and Kaila embody the ideals of the NCAA Division III student-athlete, as all three have excelled in the classroom and in their sport all while contributing to the needs of their communities,” MAC executive director Megan Morrison said in a statement. “They are outstanding representatives for the MAC.”

Quinlivan moves forward as the MAC Freedom nominee while Firestone and Dello Russo represent the MAC Commonwealth and MAC, respectively. This announcement comes after Misericordia named Quinlivan the campus’ NCAA Woman of the Year in the spring.

The four-year starter from Hauppauge, N.Y., scored seven goals and four assists in two games in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports seasons across the country.

Quinlivan holds program records for career points (267), career assists (108), single-season points (104) and single-season assists (37). She also ranks third in Cougars history for goals with 166.

Quinlivan has also received recognition from the conference and in the region. She was named the 2017 MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year and was first-team IWLCA All-Region and first-team All-ECAC as a junior.

Off the field, Quinlivan is a nursing major and member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. She has been named to the MAC Academic Honor Roll four times and to the Women’s Lacrosse Academic All-MAC Team twice.

As the process for the national award continues to move forward, the NCAA will select the top 10 nominees from each division. Following the top 30, the next group will be the top three from each division, to be announced in September.

The 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.