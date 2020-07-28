On This Date: Ashley Bowl was a cool place to be in 1947

Ashley Bowl made big news in 1947. It got air conditioning.
The 12-lane bowling facility was located on 53-57 North Main Street in Ashley. The air conditioning made it the only place to bowl in the area that allowed for year-round comfort. It also had automatic pin-setting devices, making it the only bowling alley with them in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Plus, indirect lighting cut down the glare for bowlers.
The news was such a major development that numerous business took out ads in the local paper congratulating Ashley Bowl for getting air conditioning.
A special bowling match was held two days later between the state champion Stegmaier team and Wyoming Valley champion Ishley’s.
A group of 12 Ashley businessmen and professionals started the ball rolling on the facility six years earlier, seeing a need for a bowling alley in the area. Property known as the Charles Tremayne property was purchased and remodeling began on the rear of the building.
Nearly 22 years to the day of the air conditioning announcement, Ashley Bowl closed abruptly in 1969. The Ashley Bowl Liquidating Committee went before the Ashley Council in 1971, asking the area be rezoned from general business to light industrial. The plan was to use the building to make furniture.
The newspaper trail pretty much goes cold after the building was sold to an individual in 1975. There are no structures at the address based on pictures from Google Maps.
1931
Jack Leary, a well-known umpire who did baseball games throughout the region, died.
Leary was best known for a game he umpired locally 40 years earlier while having a gun on each hip.
1978
The PIAA Board of Control voted to allow Tunkhannock to move from District 12 to District 2. District 12 at that time encompassed mainly the upper right corner of the state.
The board also kept its process of determining classifications for sports. A school’s entire enrollment will continue to determine classifications rather than separating male and female students.
Two items that were voted down were allowing games on Sundays and moving the golf season from the fall to the spring.
1990
The Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League all-stars lost 3-1 to the Korean National team at Lackawanna County Stadium.
Meyers grad and University of Scranton pitcher Pete Tarutis threw a scoreless inning.
1991
Swoyersville defeated Hanover 7-3 to win its first-ever District 16 Little League baseball championship.
Pitcher Joe Tomashack struck out 13 and allowed two hits. All Hanover runs were unearned, with two scoring on a throwing error.
Erik Rowe hit a solo homer in the third for Swoyersville. Scott Simko had a two-run homer in a five-run fifth inning.
1996
Berwick graduate and Boston College recruit Dave Robbins was selected as Pennsylvania’s MVP in a 45-38 loss to Ohio in the Big 33 Game.
Robbins completed 14-of-22 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage was a Big 33 Game record.
Berwick teammate and Virginia Tech recruit Brian Remley caught four passes for 70 yards.
2001
Organizers announced the Keystone State Summer Games will be returning to the Wilkes-Barre area 2002-2004.
The event is expected to draw more than 9,000 athletes, 15,000 spectators and 2,000 volunteers. About 60 venues would be utilized. The economic impact was estimated at $5 million.
The Keystone Games were held in the area from 1987-1989. They started in 1982 at Penn State.
2005
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Terry Adams took the mound knowing it would be his last game. The former Major League veteran told manager Gene Lamont he was retiring prior to the 8-3 loss to Ottawa.
Adams cleared his locker and left the clubhouse before the media arrived. He was designated for assignment by the Phillies on May 27. He headed to the Red Barons where he compiled a 1-2 record with a 4.41 ERA before retiring.
Despite leaving baseball, Adams returned to the sport a year later. He played one final season with the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate and was 5-3 with a 4.26 ERA in 48 games.
2007
King’s grad Damon Saxon ran for two touchdowns and scored on a 43-yard screen pass as the NEPA Miners defeated the Lancaster Lightning 28-14 in a North American Football League game.
2015
Mike Ropietski hit his first home run ever as Back Mountain National defeated Mount Pleasant 10-0 in the Little League state baseball tournament.
Mike Rother pitched 3.2 innings and Zach Holthaus got the final out to combine for a four-inning no-hitter.