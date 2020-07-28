Nanticoke Area shuts down all voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 contact

July 28, 2020 John Erzar Sports

Players were in contact with person with positive COVID-19 test

By John Erzar [email protected]

The Nanticoke Area School District shut down voluntary workouts in all sports Tuesday after five football players were in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district originally suspended football workouts because three players have jobs where they were in contact with the person. But after consideration, it decided all sports will be shut down.

No Nanticoke Area players in any sport are known to have COVID-19 symptoms.

“We weren’t forced to shut down. We’re doing it voluntarily,” Nanticoke Area athletic director Ken Bartuska said. “Nobody tested positive in our school that we know of. We’re just trying to exercise an abundance of caution to use that term.”

Football will resume Aug. 1o, which is the week of heat acclimation for the sport. All other sports will return Aug. 17, which is the first official day of practice under PIAA guidelines.

Nanticoke Area football coach Ron Bruza said the team held a workout on Thursday. Three of the players work at a restaurant over the weekend where a co-worker was experience COVID-19 symptoms. The co-worker’s test came back positive for COVID-19.

Two other players then said they were in direct contact with someone who tested positive.

“(The players) have no symptoms, no positive tests, no nothing,” Bruza said. “It was more or less through contact tracing that we found it.”

None of the players were at the football facilities or on the school campus prior to being in contact with the people with the positive tests.

“Our last workout was Thursday. This all surfaced Friday. That positive test came back (Monday),” Bruza said. “Since we were notified, there hasn’t been any interaction.”

Every school in the state had to submit a health and safety plan for resuming sports to be approved by school administration. Bruza said he was extremely pleased how his players were adhering to the plan, which includes social distancing and wearing of masks.

Nanticoke Area is the first Wyoming Valley Conference school known to suspend voluntary workouts. Several Lackawanna Leagues schools — Abington Heights, Old Forge, Scranton, Valley View and West Scranton — shut down their fall sports workouts during the summer, while Mid Valley suspended its football workouts.

All but Abington Heights and Valley View have returned to workouts.