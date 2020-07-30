🔊 Listen to this

Former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier looked around the Station Complex in Wilkes-Barre in 1985 and made a proclamation.

“I ain’t seen anything like this before in the world!” Frazier exclaimed.

If Smokin’ Joe were still alive and visited what’s left of the Station Complex now, he’d probably say the same thing … but not for the same reason.

Anyway, Frazier wasn’t in the area appraising real estate. Instead, he was here to promote three boxers he was training – sons Mark and Rodney and nephew Bert Cooper. All three were on the under card for the USBA middleweight championship fight between Mark Holmes and John Collins. The boxing event was scheduled for four days later at the Scranton Catholic Youth Center.

Frazier had no qualms having his boxers fight in Scranton rather than a bigger city.

“Why not?” Frazier said. “I remember I fought here (as an amateur) when I was a kid. It’s a place just as good as Atlantic City, just as good as Las Vegas, just as good as any place.”

Frazier was scheduled to fight Bob Foster in 1970 in the area, but several factors including the lack of a major arena caused the fight to be moved to the Cobo Arena in Detroit. Frazier scored a second-round knockout to retain his WBA and WBC world heavyweight titles.

All three of Frazier’s fighters won via decisions.

1964

Plymouth native Gene Evans resigned as the men’s basketball coach at Bucknell University, citing a difference in opinion over athletic policy.

Evans came to Bucknell in 1962 and had a 15-29 record as coach.

1970

Plans for the new Wyoming Valley Junior Football Conference were being finalized, according to conference president Rev. Lou Falcone.

The conference was expected to have six or seven teams consisting of boys from 10-13 years old.

1972

Roger McCluskey won the USAC stock car series Pennsylvania 500 at Pocono International Raceway.

McCluskey took control when Richard Petty had an oil line issue midway through the 200-lap race. He won $10,000.

Butch Hartman was second, but finished four laps down. HL Wilson was last and won $600.

McCluskey won the USAC stock car championship in 1969 and 1970. The USAC stock car series folded in 1984, leaving NASCAR as the only major series in that division.

1973

Dave Evans singled in Bill Teresavage in the bottom of the seventh as Ashley-Newtown defeated Mountain Top 5-4 in a Teeners Baseball Tournament game at Roosevelt Field in Swoyersville.

Winning pitcher John Kerestes struck out six.

Ernie West had a triple and single for Mountain Top.

1995

There were two no-hitters at the Northwest 9-10 Director’s Cup tournament.

Back Mountain American’s Mike Serkinger tossed a no-hitter in a 21-5 win over Back Mountain National.

Bob Horlacher’s Ryan Bolton also had a no-hitter in a 32-0 victory over Luzerne-Courtdale-Pringle.