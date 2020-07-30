PIAA releases statement regarding Wolf administration’s ban on spectators

Spectators won’t be allowed at PIAA fall sports events because of the COVID-19 pandemic as of now, but that could change.

The PIAA released a statement Thursday clarifying the ban on spectators, saying it comes from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and not the PIAA.

The statement reads: “PIAA has received many inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend school athletic events. This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance putout by the Wolf Administration.”

The ban is for scholastic sports on all levels and grades.

Part of the PIAA Return To Competition report has a section dedicated to attendance at sporting events. The Preliminary School Sports Guidance document from Wolf’s office also stated, “The addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the state and local communities.” The governor’s document was dated June 10 and updated July 15.

“The topic of spectators has been addressed quite often with the (PIAA) board,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said, “but it seems to be out of our hands right now. As you know, it’s 250 for outside and 25 for inside. We continue to work diligently to get that 25 softened a little bit to assist some of our sports, especially in the immediate fall (with) girls volleyball and water polo. It’s very difficult to play with 25.”

For example, volleyball teams have six players each on the court, plus two match officials and two others — usually non-varsity players — as line judges. Add two coaches, and that takes up 18 of the 25 people limit for indoors without figuring in substitutes, assistant coaches and any school personnel needed at the facility.

Water polo is in a similar situation.

“We’ll do our darndest to adapt and be flexible,” Lombardi continued, “but you know yourself a volleyball team usually has 12 kids and they all play because they all rotate in. A water polo team has seven a side and you can’t let a kid swim an hour. The results there could be devastating. We’re trying to see if we can have some reasonable accommodations for them.

“Nobody is trying to break the bank here, nobody is trying to break the rules. We’re all trying to play fair. We just think our young ladies need an opportunity to play.”

For outside events, the number of 250 includes all players, coaches, game officials and game day personnel. Lombardi said there is some consideration of limiting roster sizes for football on game day.

“We’re anticipating in most of our scenarios no spectators,” Lombardi said. “That’s going to be a difficult thing because we’d like to see parents, especially of senior athletes, be able to see their student-athlete in their final season. But that decision right now is out of our hands, but we’ll continue to work and give that guidance.”

Other than football, the other fall outdoor sports rarely have enough fans to eclipse the outdoor limit of 250 even with the players, coaches, game officials and game day personnel included. However, Lombardi said as of now the PIAA will continue with the Preliminary School Sports Guidance rule of no spectators.

If spectators are eventually allowed in, the PIAA has guidelines in place for social distancing, wearing of masks and field access.

Following different path

The MAC, PSAC and other college leagues have canceled all fall sports, but Lombardi said those decisions have no bearing on the PIAA proceeding with fall sports.

“I think the answer is easy,” Lombardi said, “but they’re not thinking this through because they don’t understand kids from colleges are coming from all different states. Many colleges, if you take the Ivys, they’re getting students from all throughout the world. And when they play contests, they travel over numerous state lines, maybe even across the country to compete.”

Lombardi added that except for state playoffs all games are short commutes for high school teams. He added colleges have more leeway in moving fall sports to another part of the year because nearly all their athletes concentrate on one sport.

“If you just think about what I said, it makes a lot of sense why we’re different,” Lombardi said.

Football playoffs

If the football season does kick off as hoped on Aug. 28 and there are no issues, the PIAA would still like for the season to end by Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26 and it would mean cutting at least one weekend of playoffs. This would likely be at the district level.

“That’s what worries us about a delay because we’d like to get done earlier in better weather, in better conditions,” Lombardi said, “because we heard playing athletics outside versus inside is 19 times better for their health and safety.”

Transfer to play

The decision to play fall sports could ultimately come down to a school decision. Two area schools, neither of which are in the Wyoming Valley Conference, are rumored to be shutting down athletics completely in the fall.

If those student-athletes decide to transfer to another school, Lombardi said they would come under the same transfer rules currently used by the PIAA. That means if a challenge is made that a transfer is for athletic purposes, those student-athletes face the possibility of being ineligible.

“Unless that school would stop that program because of financial considerations that was put upon them at the school, the transfer rule would be in effect,” Lombardi said. “If they are going from school A to school B for an athletically motivated purpose, they may not be eligible. So we don’t believe there will be a mass exodus anywhere.”

Norristown suspends sports

Norristown School District superintendent Christopher Dormer suspended all athletic activities, practices and competitions for fall sports on Thursday. The announcement was made on the district’s Facebook page.

Dormer plans on recommending to the school board that the entire fall sports season be canceled.

Norristown is in Montgomery County, which has the second-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Only Philadelphia has more. Montgomery County’s total is more than three times that of Luzerne County and more than double that of Luzerne County and Lackawanna County combined.