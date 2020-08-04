On This Date: It was a long wait to finally dominate for Kingston National in 1971

Once the wait was over, the Kingston National all-stars were able to dominate in a Little League Baseball Section 3 game in 1971.
Kingston National shut out Athens 6-0 at home. Seven consecutive days of rain forced the game to be postponed three times.
Pitcher Jim Kearney threw his third shutout of the playoffs, striking out 10. He had 31 strikeouts through 18 innings.
Despite Kearney’s strong performance on the mound, the game was tied 0-0 heading into the sixth. Pete Ochinko changed that with a single that brought in three runs. Paul Gavenus later added a two-run home run.
Pete Ryneski received praise for getting Kingston’s field in playing shape under the adverse conditions throughout the week.
Kingston National won 9-8 over West Scranton the next day, but the quest to make the state playoffs ended on a trip to Hazleton. Hazleton National was able to solve Kearney and quell Kingston National’s bats to win 7-0. Dave Smulyan had the only hit off Tom Mundie, who struck out 15 and hit a three-run home run.
Hazleton National went on to win the state championship as Mundie hit two solo homers in a 2-0 victory over Latrobe for the title.
1942
Msgr. DJ Kane announced St. Gabriel’s in Hazleton was dropping its football program.
St. Gabriel’s had football from 1920-28 and 1933-41. The program had a 24-76-6 record and was 4-3-1 in its final season.
1970
The three high school football coaches in the Wilkes-Barre School District made it known to the school board they wanted a raise.
The coaches were asking for $2,500 and $1,500 for assistants. They also wanted three-year contracts rather than being hired on a year-to-year basis, a year-round fitness program for the football players, pay for scouting and a night game for either the junior varsity or freshmen. They also wanted to meet with board members twice a year.
1972
The Wyoming Valley Giants defeated the Philadelphia Giants 20-7 in an Empire Football League game at Pittston Area’s Charley Trippi Stadium.
Linebacker Gordie Kutz returned an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Bob Monko threw a 26-yard TD pass to Dave Kurkosky with 5:28 left in the second quarter.
Emil Sholtis capped the scoring in the third quarter with a 2-yard run. The local Giants finished with six interceptions.
1972
The PIAA approved plans for state playoffs in four girls sports – basketball, tennis, gymnastics and swimming.
Although details needed to be worked out, the PIAA hoped to start state playoffs in those sports in 1973.
1972
Due to the Agnes Flood, four teams decided to drop out of the Wyoming Valley Junior Football Conference for the upcoming season. Plymouth, Hanover, Kingston and Swoyersville wouldn’t play.
The conference also announced a weight limit of 136 pounds, which would include equipment. Players would be weighed prior to the game.
1979
Walt Kuharchick and Ron Pieczynski won the Potentate Tournament at Irem Temple Country Club, defeating Mark Jarolin and Ray McDonald 5-4.
1998
District 2 announced that starting that fall it would drop ticket prices for its sporting events.
The cost would now be $3 for adults and $2 for students, with student tickets available at the door. Previously, District 2 was charging $6 for adults and $3 for students with no student tickets available at the door.
District 2 chairman Charlie Mecca said the change was made to make events more affordable for families.